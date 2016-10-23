High school football notes: Johnsburg poised for playoff run

Johnsburg football players huddled around coach Dan DeBoeuf after beating Marengo in the regular-season finale Friday. The Skyhawks had just completed a 9-0 regular season, its first undefeated mark since 2004.

DeBoeuf’s message to the team was not a celebratory one.

“It starts tomorrow,” DeBoeuf told his players.

On Saturday, the Skyhawks learned they would open the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a rematch against Marengo (5-4) – which they beat, 48-3.

“Our kids have had really high goals since we started our offseason after the Phillips game last year,” DeBoeuf said. “They’ve worked really hard, and we put ourselves in a position to go and make a run at this thing.”

That run will avoid defending 4A champion Phillips until the semifinals. Phillips has knocked out Johnsburg in the second round in each of the past two years.

DeBoeuf and the Skyhawks aren’t thinking about the semifinals yet. If they can beat Marengo again, Johnsburg would face the winner between Manteno (6-3) and Plano (7-2). Johnsburg beat Plano by 12 points in Week 1.

No. 3 Genoa-Kingston (9-0) looms as a potential quarterfinal opponent.

“The key is keeping our composure,” running back Alex Peete said after Friday’s game. “When we go through bad moments, we’ve got to stay as one.”

Johnsburg's best playoff run came in 2009 with current Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz when the Skyhawks reached the 4A quarrterfinals.

Class 7A: Jacobs and McHenry played in September and could meet again if they both win in the first round. But that will be no small task.

Jacobs (5-4) is the No. 28 seed in 7A and draws No. 5 Chicago Lincoln Park (8-1). The Golden Eagles needed to beat Hampshire in their Week 9 game Friday to assure a spot in the postseason. Jacobs has won three of its past four games.

No. 21 McHenry (6-3) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and will face No. 12 Batavia (7-2). The Warriors made the playoffs 20 straight years between 1988 and 2007. Now they return under first-year coach Nat Zunkel.

The Warriors hosted a playoff pairings show party Saturday to celebrate the achievement.

Class 5A: Marian Central (5-4) opens with Chicago Payton (8-1) in the 5A bracket. But for the Hurricanes, the playoffs essentially started two weeks ago.

Marian endured a double-overtime loss to Carmel in Week 7 to drop the Hurricanes to 3-4. They then rebounded with an overtime victory over Niles Notre Dame and Saturday went on the road to beat Chicago St. Patrick, 21-14, to clinch a berth.

The Hurricanes feel the tough competition in the East Suburban Catholic Conference has prepared them well for the postseason.

"We refuse to take any opponents lightly, but I’m excited to see how we fare against teams that didn’t necessarily have the grind-it-out battles we did in our conference," Marian coach Mike Maloney said. "The 5A teams are tough all over, but we’re battle-tested and have some scars that have built up some durability."

Tough guy: Marian running back Brian Niemaszek was taking a rare break on the sideline and marveled at the play of quarterback Gavin Scott, who rushed 27 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

"Gavin's not going to lose," Niemaszek said after another one of Scott's bruising runs up the middle.

At 6-foot, 210 pounds, Scott resembled more of a fullback than quarterback. He credited his offensive line of Kevin Herbst, Moises Kamedula, Zach Turner, Danny Dusik and Thor Paglialong for their work making holes, but Scott's toughness was undeniable.

“We’ve got warriors,” Maloney said. “For him to lower his shoulder and get those tough yards is a credit to his mindset and his leadership capacity.”