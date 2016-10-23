Goss: Plainfield North in line for a football playoff victory

The way Plainfield North football got things done in Friday night’s 47-7 victory over Joliet West was impressive on multiple fronts.

The Tigers (7-2) are a solid defensive team. In Ari Ekowa, they have a lightning-quick, strong defensive lineman. Will Stoll and JJ Frey form as good a linebacking tandem as we have in the area.

Then there’s Kevin Block, who is glue as a cover cornerback. He prevented Joliet West from hitting the deep ball to Johnny Holman, intercepted one pass and nearly had another.

Alex Vonch caught 11 passes for West partly because he had a great night and partly because West threw in his direction time and time again, away from Block’s side of the field.

On offense, meanwhile, North is explosive. Tyler Hoosman and Dillon McCarthy are capable of breaking long runs at any point. Carlos Baggett, the quickest of the Tigers, sat out Friday with a toe injury. Coach Tim Kane said his return for the playoffs is uncertain, but even in his absence, North has weapons at running back.

Quarterback Brady Miller has continued to improve as the season has progressed. Connor Peplow is a quality No. 1 in a deep receiving corps.

If the Tigers’ offensive line plays as well in the playoffs as it did Friday night, North will be very difficult to eliminate.

It all begins at 1 p.m. Saturday (the game times quoted here come compliments of our good friend “Edgy Tim” O’Halloran – official times and dates of first-round games will be released Monday by the IHSA) when Highland Park (7-2), the 17th seed in Class 7A, visits No. 16 North (7-2).

The Tigers are hosting a playoff game for the first time, and there is no good reason to believe they will not get their first playoff victory.

The North losses have been 12-0 to Oswego and 21-14 to Oswego East. As good as the Oswegos are, I’m not sure those results would not be reversed had those games been played now, when the Tigers are playing their best football.

Unbeaten Bradley, the No. 1 seed in Class 7A and conqueror of Bolingbrook and Lincoln-Way East, among many others, would host North in the second round. That could be a dandy, but first thing’s first.

Highland Park is a member of the Central Suburban North Conference, which like the Southwest Prairie was not an overly strong league this season. The Giants are averaging 32.1 points while allowing 16.4. North averages 38 and allows 8.3, with the one touchdown Joliet West scored being the only touchdown it has allowed in the past four games.

Besides North, I really like our chances to have second-round teams in Lemont, Lincoln-Way East, Wilmington, Morris and Lincoln-Way Central. If Lincoln-Way West wins at East St. Louis, that would be a shocker. Our teams can put up a good battle in the Lockport at St. Charles East, Joliet West at Oswego and Coal City at Genoa-Kingston games, but if any of them win, it would be considered a minor upset, anyway.

Lemont (9-0), the No. 1 seed in Class 6A, will host No. 16 Oak Forest (5-4), which the Indians already beat, 34-0, at 7 p.m. Friday. Lincoln-Way East (7-2), No. 19 in the loaded Class 8A bracket, probably gets a break traveling to No. 14 Chicago Taft (8-1), date and time to be announced.

Wilmington (9-0), No. 4 in Class 3A, will entertain No. 13 Corliss (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Corliss has played some larger competition but has lost 53-0 to Rochelle and 48-22 to Reavis. Morris (7-2) is a No. 3 seed in Class 5A and will host No. 14 Marion (5-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Then there’s Lincoln-Way Central (6-3), which is coming off a loss to Metea Valley that prevented the Knights, the No. 19 seed in Class 7A, from a first-round home game. Instead, they travel to No. 14 Reavis (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. One thing we know about Reavis is the Rams battled Lemont to the wire before falling, 28-25.

Lockport (6-3), No. 27 in Class 8A, may be without regular quarterback Ben Davis, who has been out with an illness, and will face one of the many high-quality teams in Class 8A when it journeys to No. 6 St. Charles East (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Joliet West (6-3), No. 28 in Class 8A, will be at No. 5 Oswego (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers beat the Tigers, 7-3, earlier this season.

All that Lincoln-Way West (5-4) can do as the No. 31 seed in Class 7A is take its best shot against No. 2 East St. Louis (9-0) in the 2 p.m. Saturday game. I saw East St. Louis in the season opener against Providence, and that team is scary. Of course, until you play the game, you never can be certain what may happen.

