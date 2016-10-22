Football: Oswego receives No. 6 seed in Class 8A, hosts Joliet West

The road to Champaign was drawn out for 32 teams playing for the Class 8A state championship game over the next five weeks.

Oswego (9-0) received the No. 5 seed in the bracket and will host Southwest Prairie Conference foe Joliet West (6-3) in the opening round. The teams met in the season opener, and Oswego won 49-14 in Joliet. Now, Joliet West will make the trip to Ken Pickerill Stadium for the rematch.

Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc will take the Wolves into the postseason for the third time, but this one will be unique. Not only are the Wolves (8-1) making their Class 8A debut as the No. 16 seed, but LeBlanc will meet his former Chicago Curie team in the first round. LeBlanc, now in his fifth season at Oswego East, left his coaching position at Curie to accept the coaching vacancy with the Wolves. Curie is seeded No. 17 in the 32-team bracket.

Oswego completed an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1995 with a 43-6 win over Plainfield Central (0-9). The Class 8A playoffs will include six other 9-0 programs: Loyola Academy, Homewood-Flossmoor, Hinsdale Central, Palatine, St. Charles East and West Aurora.

Oswego East finished its best regular season in school history, improving to 8-1 with Friday’s 46-9 win over Plainfield East (2-7). The Wolves have two previous postseason appearances in Class 7A.