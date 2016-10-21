High school football: Woodstock North secures playoff bid with OT win over Rock Falls

WOODSTOCK — The final moments of Woodstock North’s amazing 23-22 nonconference overtime win against Rock Falls Friday night were not for the faint of heart.

Needing a victory to guarantee a playoff berth, the Thunder (6-3) took possession of the ball at their own 11-yard line with just under 6 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Led by quarterback Matt Zinnen, who already had a pair of rushing touchdowns, North appeared to get the drive it needed, making it all the way to the Rockets’ 12-yard-line.

But kicker Matt Chase’s 29-yard field goal try with 54 seconds to play came up about a yard shy, which allowed Rock Falls one last chance to avoid overtime. The Rockets wasted little time driving deep into Thunder territory on the ensuing possession, which set up a potential game-winning 30-yard field goal try by Michael Berentes with 1.4 seconds left.

“I just kept hoping beyond hope he wouldn’t make the kick, because that would’ve likely meant the end of our season,” Zinnen said.

Thunder junior lineman Dylan Martinez burst through the line of scrimmage, and using all of his 6-foot-2 frame, reached his hand into the air and blocked Berentes’ attempt as time expired. It sent his teammates into a frenzy, and the game into overtime.

“All year long, we’ve talked about guys making big plays when it matters most,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “That was about as exciting as it gets right there. We felt like we had new life at that point.”

The Rockets got the ball first to start overtime, and scored two plays later on senior quarterback Logan Pillars’ 10-yard pass to Isaiah Harris. But the ensuing two-point conversion failed, leaving the door open for the Thunder. Woodstock North scored on a 5-yard run by Casey Dycus on third and goal during its overtime possession, then sealed the win, and a playoff berth, moments later on junior Matt Chase’s extra point.

North had only 32 playoff points heading into Friday, so reaching six victories may have been imperative to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012.

“I had a little bit of an upset stomach before the extra point, but as soon as it went through the uprights and we realized we were headed to the playoffs, the stomach ache disappeared,” Chase said. “I was nervous.”

Dycus (36 carries, 193 yards) and Zinnen (22 carries, 114 yards) led the Thunder’s offense and both had huge hands in the victory.

“Those two guys have meant the world to our football team,” Schroeder said. “And hats off to the rest of our team, too. We’ve overcome so much adversity. We had a 4-0 start to the season, then had a bunch of injuries. But somehow, these guys found a way to overcome all of that. They battled all year long, and now they’re being rewarded for that effort.

“This is the third time we’ve made the playoffs, and when you make it a couple of times, then have a gap where you don’t for a while, you start wondering if the program is still headed in the right direction. Our guys answered that question loud and clear with their effort this season.”

The Thunder victory spoiled an outstanding game by Rock Falls’ Pillars, who was 19-for-31 passing for 276 yards and a touchdown.

“Our last three games, we’ve lost one game by six and two other games by a point each,” Rockets coach Rich Montgomery said. “Congrats to Woodstock North. They battled to the very end. Heck of a finish to a football game between two teams who really wanted it tonight.”

UNSUNG HERO

Matt Chase

Woodstock North, jr., K

Chase missed a potential game-winning field goal from 29 yards out with 54 seconds left in regulation when the ball came up about a yard short of the yellow uprights. But he redeemed himself with the game-winning extra point in overtime, sending the Thunder to the playoffs.

QUICK STATS

Rock Falls 8 8 0 0 6 — 22

Woodstock North 0 8 8 0 7 — 23

SCORING

First Quarter

R — Mammosser 18 pass from Pillars (Olson run), 3:25

Second Quarter

W — Zinnen 3 run (Dycus run), 10:18

R — Berentes 28 pass from Harris (Elder run), 1:22

Third Quarter

W — Zinnen 12 run (Dycus run), 6:00

Fourth Quarter

None

Overtime

R — Harris 10 pass from Pillars (Pass failed)

W — Dycus 5 run (Chase kick)

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Thunder junior lineman Dylan Martinez saved his team’s season by blocking a 30-yard field goal try by Rock Falls kicker Michael Berentes, as time expired at the end of the fourth quarter.