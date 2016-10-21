High school football: Richmond-Burton keeps Woodstock out of playoffs

WOODSTOCK - The regular-season finale between Richmond-Burton and Woodstock had plenty riding on it for both teams.

R-B wanted to solidify its playoff position and get a higher seed. Woodstock was just trying to get in for the first time since 2009.

R-B's defense came up with critical stops late to hold off the Blue Streaks, 34-20, in their Kishwaukee River Conference game Friday at Larry Dale Field.

The Rockets (6-3 overall, 5-1 KRC) will find out their Class 4A first-round playoff opponent Saturday night. It’s the Rockets’ 10th consecutive playoff appearance, second in the area to Cary-Grove’s 13. Woodstock finished 4-5, 2-4.

'We played pretty well tonight, but we haven't put people away," R-B coach Pat Elder said. "We've been in control in games, but we just haven't put people away and that happened again tonight. A lot of that was Woodstock, as they kept battling. We get control, but we need to finish. We need to make a couple of stops and put games away."

The Rockets relied, as usual, on their running game with backs Mark Marzahl (113 yards, two touchdowns) and Shane Byrne (119, one) leading the way.

"From the start we ran the ball hard and got good momentum going," Marzahl said. "Our line just opened up holes for us and we ran the ball hard and stuck with it. It was a good win for us tonight. It feels pretty good to punch our ticket into the playoffs."

Sophomore linebacker Michael Kaufman had an outstanding evening for the R-B defense with two sacks and a blocked kick.

Woodstock offense was paced by senior running back Jacob Sumner with seven catches for 72 yards and 33 yards rushing.

"They're a well-coached team and we knew it was going to be a battle," Streaks coach Tommy Thompson. "We fought hard. In the second half we came back and my boys did well. We hit a lull in the middle of the season with a couple of games I thought we could have won. But the Woodstock North game catapulted us. Our kids overcame adversity. I think Woodstock has turned the corner and we're ready to go."

R-B has won five of its last six entering the playoffs.

"I was really happy with how we played up front," Elder said. "We were able to control the line of scrimmage and that's probably one of the better games our offensive line has played. I thought we did a good job there. We were able to move the ball pretty consistently most of the night. We know we're in the playoffs. We're 6-3. I wish we hadn't loss those, but they were against good football teams. We've played well the last month."

Outside the Box Score

UNSUNG HERO

Blaine Bayer

Richmond-Burton, Sr., RB/DB

With just over two minutes to go in the first half and Woodstock marching down inside the Richmond-Burton 10-yard line and seeking to close to within a touchdown before halftime, Bayer cut in front of the intended receiver in the end zone for the interception. Bayer added a second interception to seal the game and also rushed for the first score of the game.

Quick Stats

Richmond-Burton 7 15 0 12- 34

Woodstock 6 0 8 6- 20

And Another Thing ...

Up 13-0 midway through the second quarter, Richmond-Burton went for two. R-B quarterback Brady Gibson faked the handoff up the middle, then with his back turned away from the goal line, tossed a no-look underhand pass up high to the front of the end zone, as R-B running back Shane Byrne leaped high, outstretching everyone to come down with the conversion.