High school football: Prairie Ridge dominates Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE – Prairie Ridge took care of the formality of finishing its regular season unbeaten and will wait for its name to be announced Saturday as the top seed in the northern half of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Wolves rolled past Dundee-Crown, 62-0, Friday night to win the Fox Valley Conference football title and grab their second undefeated regular season in school history.

Prairie Ridge (9-0 overall, 8-0 FVC) joined the 2007 team with the only unbeaten regular seasons as the defense notched its second consecutive shutout. D-C (2-7, 1-7) managed 82 yards of offense against the Wolves, who have allowed 26 points combined in their last six games.

“Pregame, (I said) ‘Keep doing what you’re doing,’ ” Schremp said. “There’s not much to say.”

Whatever the status quo was for the Wolves, they kept it running strong with their ground game which tormented the Chargers’ defense for 348 rushing yards. Junior running back Zach Gulbransen scored the game’s opening touchdown on an 11-yard run.

“We knew what defense they were going to run, so we had things prepared out,” Gulbransen said. “They ran the same defense we thought they were, and things were just clicking.”

Gulbransen led the rushing attack with 115 yards on eight carries, while quarterback, Samson Evans ran for 113 on nine carries. Samson executed the Prairie Ridge triple offense almost to perfection, and also completed 4 of 6 passes for 95 yards and two scores.

“We haven’t shown (the passing game) too much because we’ve been running the ball pretty well,” Schremp said. “It’s something that we’ve got to have ready for the playoffs and we wanted to take advantage of it tonight.”

While the offense was in charge during the first half, the Prairie Ridge defense stymied the Chargers’ offensive attack. The Wolves held D-C’s Greg Williams, who has 1,040 yards rushing yards on the season, to 41 yards on 13 carries. The Wolves also capitalized on special teams by returning a punt for a touchdown and while blocking a punt and returning that for a score as well.

“Another unbelievable night,” Schremp said. “Our guys are really disciplined. They do their job, they take care of what their 1/11th is and they just stick to the game plan.”

The Chargers, on the other hand, couldn’t accomplish much against the No. 2 team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

“Just wasn’t our night, not much to say,” D-C head coach Mike Steinhaus said. “That’s kind of it for us because we didn’t come out the way we wanted.”

The Wolves, a Class 6A semifinalist last season, head into the playoffs looking for another deep playoff run.

“We scored 62 point at the right time,” Gulbransen said. “It’s going to be a lot of momentum and we’re going to get (our next opponent) pretty good. Teams are only going to get tougher.”