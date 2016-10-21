High school football: Jacobs drops Hampshire to become playoff-eligible

HAMPSHIRE – At halftime, Jacobs felt it needed to raise its level of play, lest the second half against Hampshire could be the last football the Golden Eagles would play.

“We talked about we can’t play soft,” Eagles wide receiver Trevor Loewen said. “We had to show them we were that much better than them. Come out and hit them, play some hard-nosed football.”

Twenty-eight points and 303 total yards of offense later, Jacobs was satisfied. The Eagles rolled to a 42-24 victory over the Whip-Purs in their Fox Valley Conference game Friday and will await word Saturday on their first-round Class 7A playoff opponent.

Jacobs (5-4 overall, 4-4 FVC) has 41 playoff points, so it is all but certain to make the playoffs. Pairings will be announced Saturday night. Hampshire finished 3-6, 2-6.

“Now, we wait and see who we get,” Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “It’s been a grind this year, though, man. What a league, it’s a good league.”

Jacobs led Hampshire, 14-6, at halftime, then grabbed firm control in the third quarter. Safety Conrad Beech stopped the Whips’ first drive with an interception at midfield. Sophomore fullback Steve Kavanaugh scored his second of three touchdowns on a 23-yard run.

The Eagles added another touchdown just before the quarter ended. Quarterback Chris Katrenick threw for 279 yards, 201 of which came after halftime.

“[Hampshire] was really keying on the run,” said Loewen, who caught seven passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. “Chris bought some time and the line did a really good job and the receivers found open holes and Chris got us the ball.”

Hampshire rallied with two touchdowns to make it 28-18, but Jacobs came back with two more fourth-quarter scores to put the game away.

“The energy on both sides (in the second half), we just started making plays,” Beech said. “We started playing our football and how we can ply in the second half. It’s a really great feeling to get back out there (in the playoffs). We had a disappointing playoff last year, hopefully we can turn that around and really give 100 percent and just kill it out there.”

Kavanaugh gave the running game a boost with 17 carries for 67 yards. Mitz liked the way he hit the hole quickly. Loewen, wide receiver John Farrissey and running back Loren Strickland all finished with more than 70 yards receiving.

While Jacobs has been using a power running game, Katrenick was efficient passing, completing 14 of 18. Hampshire quarterback Jake Vincent finished his career with 18 of 34 for 282 yards and four touchdown passes.

As the final seconds ticked off, Vincent scrambled and hit Connor Burke for a 4-yard score on their final high school play.

“We’re not quite there yet, Whips coach Mike Brasile said. “We tried hanging with them. The second half they started figuring it out and were able to find some weaknesses in our defense. We tried to adjust back and they got rolling.”

Jacobs 42, Hampshire 24

Jacobs 7 7 14 14 - 42 Hampshire 0 6 0 18 - 24

First quarter

J-Fitzsimmons 84 kickoff return (Smith kick), 11:46.

Second quarter

H-Hornbeck 4 pass from Vincent (kick failed), 10:17.

J-Kavanaugh 2 run (Smith kick), 5:50.

Third quarter

J-Kavanaugh 23 run (Smith kick), 7:35.

J-Katrenick 1 run (Smith kick), 0:01.

Fourth quarter

H- Fleury 55 lateral from Hornbeck after pass from 14 pass from Vincent (run failed), 11:13.

H-Hornbeck 36 pass from Vincent (run failed), 10:19.

J-Loewen 21 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 7:48.

J-Kavanaugh 2 run (Smith kick), 1:38.

H-Burke 4 pass from Vincent, 0:00.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Jacobs: Kavanaugh 17-67, Butros 6-38, Strickland 8-34, Katrenick 3-18, Hahnfeld 2-3, Fitzsimmons 1-minus 3. Totals: 36-157. Hampshire: Tuzak 24-35, Vincent 11-22, Burke 1-7, See 5-6. Totals: 41-70.

PASSING-Jacobs: Katrenick 14-18-1-279. Hampshire: Vincent 18-34-1-282.

RECEIVING-Jacobs: Loewen 7-120, Farrissey 3-78, Strickland 3-77, Maedglin-Ferguson 1-4. Hampshire: Hornbeck 10-168, Burke 6-42, Fleury 1-61, Starrenburg 1-11.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Jacobs 436, Hampshire 352.

Sophomore score: Jacobs 27, Hampshire 26.