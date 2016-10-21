High school football: Huntley wins both sides of the ball, downs McHenry 44-14

HUNTLEY – It took until the final week of the regular season, but the Huntley football team finally put forth an entire four quarter effort and, with that, played its best all-around game of the season.

Behind a defense that forced four turnovers and an offense that finished with 433 total yards, Huntley defeated McHenry, 44-14, in a Fox Valley Conference game at Huntley High School.

Huntley’s defense put the team in great field position, especially in the first half. Tyler Koss ended the opening McHenry drive with an interception, and five plays later, Eric Mooney scored to put the Red Raiders up, 7-0.

McHenry took advantage of one of the few Huntley mistakes of the evening later in the first quarter. After a botched snap on a punt, the Warriors took over at the Huntley 25-yard line. They scored four plays later on a Gio Purpura touchdown run to make it 7-6. That would be the closest McHenry would get.

Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney finished with two touchdown runs and a touchdown pass to Alec Coss, while Carter Beaudette added three touchdown runs and 102 yards rushing. Mooney finished with 146 yards rushing and 184 passing. The win was Huntley’s sixth of the season, which clinches a return trip to the playoffs.

“We came in 5-3 and nothing was guaranteed yet so we knew we needed to win this game,” Mooney said. “Our defense was phenomenal and our offensive line played great again. We had some tough losses this year, but in the playoffs everyone is 0-0. We are a dangerous 6-3 team.”

The Huntley defense gave McHenry trouble all night. Ben Stevens and Joe Boland added interceptions for the Red Raiders and the defense also had a fumble recovery. The four McHenry turnovers resulted in 14 points for the Red Raiders (6-3, 6-2 FVC).

“We played really well all four quarters tonight,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “Eric made some great reads and the offense clicked. Defensively, we were able to put pressure on them and the defensive backs made some plays. We are excited about the playoffs.”

McHenry (6-3, 5-3) was hurt by the three first-half turnovers and had trouble keeping its offense on the field. The Warriors added a late touchdown run by Michael McManus, who finished with 61 yards rushing. Purpura led McHenry with 67 yards rushing.

“Huntley is a really good team and did a nice job tonight of doing what they do,” McHenry coach Nat Zunkel said. “I was happy with how hard we played all game and that we never quit. It was also nice to add that touchdown at theend. I really am blessed to be able to coach this group of kids.”