Football: Plainfield North strikes early, rolls over Joliet West

PLAINFIELD – On the first play from scrimmage, Plainfield North quarterback Brady Miller threw a lateral in the flat to wide receiver TJ Kane.

Fellow wide receiver Connor Peplow faked like he was going to block the Joliet West safety, then took off deep and caught a 52-yard touchdown strike from Kane.

Just like that, North was on its way to a monstrous first half and a 47-7 Southwest Prairie Conference victory Friday night over Joliet West in the regular-season finale between two playoff-bound teams.

North (7-2, 7-2), which led, 20-0, with 7:23 still remaining in the first quarter, finished the first half with a 32-7 lead and already had 373 yards of offense. Coach Tim Kane's team ended with 490 total yards and 23 first downs.

Peplow had with six receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Miller went 13 for 19 passing for 167 yards. Tyler Hoosman rushed for 211 yards in 15 carries and scored three touchdowns. Dillon McCarthy chipped in 56 yards in three carries, including scoring runs of 30 and 21 yards.

The North defense limited West (6-3, 6-3) to a net of 21 rushing yards. West quarterback Jaxon Aubry completed 19 of 34 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown to Alex Vonch, who caught 11 for 122 yards. Aubry was intercepted once, by Kevin Block.