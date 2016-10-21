Football: Plainfield North strikes early in win over Joliet West

PLAINFIELD – On the first play from scrimmage, Plainfield North quarterback Brady Miller threw a lateral in the right flat to wide receiver TJ Kane.

Fellow wide receiver Connor Peplow, lined up inside of Kane, faked like he was going to block the Joliet West safety, then took off deep and caught a 52-yard touchdown strike from Kane.

Just like that, North was on its way to a monstrous first half and a 47-7 Southwest Prairie Conference victory Friday night over Joliet West in the regular-season finale between two playoff-bound teams.

“That first play was a real confidence booster,” said Peplow, who finished with six catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. “The credit goes to our coaches for calling that play. It put positive thoughts in our heads for the whole game.”

North (7-2, 7-2), which led, 20-0, with 7:23 still remaining in the first quarter, finished the half with a 32-7 lead and already had 373 yards of offense. Coach Tim Kane’s team ended with 490 total yards and 23 first downs. The running clock kicked on with 3:27 left in third quarter.

Peplow was not alone in doing serious damage to the West defense. Miller went 13 for 19 passing for 167 yards. Tyler Hoosman rushed for 211 yards in 15 carries and scored three touchdowns. With speedy Carlos Baggett sidelined with a toe injury, Dillon McCarthy chipped in 56 yards in three carries, including scoring runs of 30 and 21 yards.

“The first play was a good momentum builder,” Tim Kane said. “TJ [Kane] threw a good ball.

“Of course, Brady [Miller] keeps getting better, and Dillon McCarthy made some great plays. He is a dynamite runner. Tyler Hoosman ran well. He ran fast and with good power.”

There was another element at work for North’s offense as its line did the job against a formidable West defensive front, which did get two sacks from Julius Garrett.

“Joliet West has some big kids up front,” Tim Kane said. “Our offensive line really stepped up. We challenged them this week to be the better unit out there, and they were.”

After North’s big opening strike, the defense forced a three-and-out, and North drove 64 yards in four plays, with McCarthy breaking a tackle and scoring from 30 yards out to go up 13-0 with 9:10 left in the quarter. After another West punt, Hoosman took a pitchout from Miller, unleashed a couple of his best moves and went 73 yards to make it 20-0.

“They came out really fast and we came out slow,” West coach Jason Aubry said. “They’re a good team, I was saying that before the game. It was a tough one for us. The good thing is we get to play next week.”

After West scored on Jaxon Aubry’s 15-yard pass to Alex Vonch on the first play of the second quarter, North went on a three-play scoring drive – runs of 20 and 25 yards by Hoosman, followed by Miller’s 28-yard scoring pass over the middle to Peplow. McCarthy finished the first-half blitz with his 21-yard scoring run.

The North defense, meanwhile, limited West (6-3, 6-3), which was without injured back Ezekiel Tulloch for a second straight game, to a net of 21 rushing yards. Jaxon Aubry completed 19 of 34 passes for 162 yards and the touchdown to Vonch, who caught 11 for 122 yards. Aubry was intercepted once, by Kevin Block.

West’s touchdown is the only touchdown North has yielded in the last four games.

“Our defense has been playing real well the past four weeks,” Tim Kane said. “The kids are coachable, disciplined and physical. They come to hit.”