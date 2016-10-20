Prep football: Jacobs “excited” for playoff opportunity

Jacobs guard Jimmy Wormsley remembers the feeling all too well from his freshman season.

The Golden Eagles were 4-4 that season, after a 4-1 start, and beat McHenry in Week 9. However, the cutoff for playoff points was one of the highest in IHSA history, with only one of the five 5-4 teams with 39 points getting in.

Jacobs was the fifth on that list, and was left out.

“It just crushed us,” said Wormsley, a junior. “It was very emotional. It’s going to be awesome, we have an opportunity to get in, we’re guaranteed the points. It’s a great opportunity for the seniors to keep the season going, to keep the legacy going.”

Jacobs (4-4 overall, 3-4 Fox Valley Conference) should be in with a win over Hampshire (3-5, 2-5) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Hampshire. The Eagles have 37 playoff points and are guaranteed three more points from FVC games. They should pick up another point from Crystal Lake South (2-6) playing at West Chicago (1-7).

“It’s a big opportunity for the kids and we’re excited,” Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “We’re 4-4, we lost to a good team (Prairie Ridge) last week, and getting into the tournament is a huge accomplishment. It’s not easy.”

It is the first time the two District 300 schools have played in football. Hampshire’s playoff chances slipped away last week in a 34-22 loss to McHenry, but the Whip-Purs present a challenge with quarterback Jake Vincent and a potent passing game.

Jacobs will counter with a power running game it started using midway through the season, although quarterback Chris Katrenick still has been able to hit on some big passing plays.

“We’ve been playing pretty well,” junior defensive end Eric Schutt said. “Our defense has played well when we all do our jobs, and the offense has been capitalizing on key moments when we need to. We’re looking forward to getting in, we want to make a good playoff run.”

The Eagles lost to Prairie Ridge, the No. 2 team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, 42-0, last week. Yet the coaches and players found positives in that game, which they trailed, 14-0, at halftime.

“Prairie Ridge is a really good team, they’re going to do very well this year,” Wormsley said. “We had opportunities in the first half, but we didn’t take advantage of them. It could have been a tied ballgame at halftime. We proved we could hang with the best. We took the fight out there and were battling. We’ve kind of gotten stuck this whole year playing two quarters, three quarters, and not finishing a game.”

For a team loaded with juniors, it would be an important step for the program to reach the playoffs for the sixth time in Mitz’s seven years.

“It’s a big tradition here,” Schutt said. “The juniors, sophomores and freshmen now pass it down and keep it going. It was a tough conference, but we like the competition because we like showing how good we can be and how we can hang with some of the best teams in the state.”