High school football: Crystal Lake South coach Ahsmann’s sons reflect on dad’s coaching years

Joey Ahsmann remembers the week during his senior year of high school when his dad and coach, Crystal Lake South’s Chuck Ahsmann, found out he needed treatment again.

Ahsmann has been battling immunocytoma, a non-Hodgkins lymphona that is a terminal form of cancer, since 1992. As the Gators prepared for Huntley that week in 2014, Ahsmann had a bone marrow biopsy done and was in and out of practice.

After the game, a 38-7 loss to Huntley, the coach told his players he thought he had let them down by not focusing on the game during the week.

“Every player on the team went up to him and told him, ‘Coach, you didn’t let us down. If anything, we feel like we let you down,’” Joey said.

It was one memory of many that Joey, 19, and his brother Will Ahsmann, 22, recalled from their years growing up as a coach's sons. After Friday’s game against West Chicago, for the first time in their lives, they no longer will be the sons of a coach.

Ahsmann told the current South players this week that Friday will be his last game. He has been a coach for 33 years, including the past seven as head football coach. He plans to continue teaching physics through the 2017-18 school year.

Will and Joey played football for their father. For them, and Will’s twin sister, Madi, 22, the change will be an adjustment.

“A lot of people asked me what he did growing up, and my answer was, 'He’s a teacher and coach,'” said Joey, who studies business administration at Illinois State. “No one’s first question is, 'What did he teach?' It’s more, 'What did he coach?' Now that he’s not going to be doing that, it’s going to be weird.”

Both Ashmann boys served as the ball boy at South games when they were younger. Will and Madi graduated in 2012. Joey graduated in 2015. Their father almost always coached them throughout youth sports.

For Will, serving as the ball boy under Friday night lights was part of the reason he fell in love with football.

“Some of those guys, they might not even realize it, but they were like my heroes growing up,” said Will, who is now training to be a sales representative in Indianapolis. “When I was in elementary school, I didn’t really look up to NFL players. I looked up to those high school players. My love for football came from being around it all the time.”

Ahsmann always has done his best to put on a smile in public, despite his health issues over the years. Both Will and Joey remembered a time in 2008 when their father coached through back pain that forced him to sit on the bench while calling plays. After the season, doctors said he needed surgery and couldn’t believe Ahsmann had been walking at all.

He took over as head varsity coach before the 2010 season after serving as defensive coordinator for years under Jim Stuglis. Will played football as a freshman in 2008 but gave it up to focus on baseball and basketball.

In the coach’s house, it was sometimes a touchy subject.

“It’s something I regret every single day,” Will said. “I was a little selfish. I didn’t get a position that I wanted, and I wasn’t sure if football was for me. I liked being on the offensive side of football, which may be a little selfish.”

Will’s dad kept asking him why he wasn’t playing throughout his sophomore and junior years. Sometimes it was a joke. Other times, not so much. Eventually, his dad and his friends convinced him to play senior year.

The Gators went 10-2 that season with Will at cornerback and wide receiver.

“He’ll say he wasn’t (pushing me to play),” Will said. “But every single day, when you hear something from your dad and from your mom and from your little brother, it kind of gets to you.”

Joey eventually played two seasons of varsity ball for his dad, too, in 2013 and 2014. He still remembers the hug his dad gave him on the sideline after Joey – a defensive back – scored the only touchdown of his career on a blocked field goal.

“That was my favorite memory from high school football,” Joey said.

Joey and Will each received messages from friends and former teammates when news broke that Ahsmann was giving up coaching. For the family, it will be strange. But it will be a chance for Ahsmann to focus on his health and his kids.

“He’s at a point right now where, healthwise, he wants to be able to focus on that,” Will said. “And to be able to give everything he can to my mom and my sister while they’re both at home, and me and my brother while he still has energy to be able to focus on us.

“He’s coached me ever since was a little kid. He’s still doing it now, he’s just doing it as I’m growing up, teaching me things to know.”