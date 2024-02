Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for September. The sixth-grade students are Jaila Hiller, Jeffery Hillmer, Sabrina Ezell and Owen Piazza. The seventh-grade students are Taryn Sibley, Nathan Lee, Penelope Giese and Sam Crutcher. The eighth-grade students are Katie Theriault, Max Wray, Anna Carpenter and Hunter Alexander. (Photo provided)