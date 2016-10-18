High School Football: PR, C-G, Johnsburg hold spots high in state polls

Class 8A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Loyola (9) 8-0 90 1
2. Brother Rice 8-0 81 2
3. Homewood-Flossmoor 8-0 70 3
4. Palatine 8-0 55 5
(tie) Neuqua Valley 8-0 55 4
6. Hinsdale Central 8-0 41 7
7. Edwardsville 7-1 32 9
8. St. Charles East 8-0 20 T10
9. Naperville North 7-1 14 NR
10. Marist 7-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Oswego 7, Glenbard West 7, Stevenson 6, Barrington 6, Lincoln-Way East 3.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. East St. Louis (8) 8-0 89 1
2. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1) 8-0 79 2
3. Fenwick 7-1 70 3
4. St. Charles North 7-1 61 4
5. Rolling Meadows 8-0 47 7
6. Normal Community 7-1 46 8
(tie) Batavia 7-1 46 6
8. Benet 6-2 17 5
9. Lincoln-Way Central 6-2 8 NR
10. Machesney Park Harlem 7-1 7 NR
(tie) Glenbrook North 7-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way West 5, Highland Park 4, Lake Zurich 4, Chicago Mount Carmel 2, St. Rita 2, Hoffman Estates 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (7) 8-0 88 1
2. Prairie Ridge (2) 8-0 82 2
3. Cary-Grove 7-1 71 3
4. Lemont 8-0 63 4
5. Rockford Auburn 7-1 47 5
6. DeKalb 7-1 42 6
7. Crete-Monee 6-2 31 7
8. Quincy 7-1 19 10
9. Antioch 8-0 17 NR
10. Boylan 7-1 9 9
Others receiving votes: Marmion 7, St. Laurence 5, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Danville 4, Montini 4, Reavis 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Peoria Central (11) 8-0 110 1
2. Sterling 8-0 99 2
3. Highland 7-1 83 3
4. Peoria Notre Dame 6-2 76 4
5. Washington 6-2 63 6
6. Morris 6-2 55 8
7. Centralia 6-2 41 10
8. Morgan Park 7-1 14 NR
(tie) Vernon Hills 6-2 14 NR
10. Solorio Academy 6-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Belvidere 8, Triad 8, Rochelle 5, Metamora 4, Cahokia 3, Payton 3, Decatur Eisenhower 2, Hillcrest 2, Marian Central 2, Kankakee 1, Glenbard South 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Althoff Catholic (9) 8-0 114 1
2. Chicago Phillips (1) 7-1 102 2
3. Rochester 7-1 92 4
4. Johnsburg (1) 8-0 91 3
5. Columbia (1) 8-0 75 5
6. Genoa-Kingston 8-0 64 6
7. Mount Zion 7-1 44 7
8. Canton 7-1 31 8
9. Aurora Cent. Catholic 7-1 21 9
10. Plano 6-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockford Lutheran 5, Herrin 4, Richmond-Burton 3, Breese Mater Dei 2, Geneseo 2, Taylorville 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. IC Catholic (14) 8-0 140 1
2. Wilmington 8-0 122 2
3. Monticello 8-0 106 3
4. Byron 8-0 96 4
5. Herscher 8-0 75 6
6. North-Mac 8-0 72 5
7. Newton 8-0 61 7
8. Mount Carmel 8-0 32 10
9. Bloomington Cent. Catholic 7-1 29 9
10. Farmington 8-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, Breese Central 4, Westville 4, Williamsville 4, Carlinville 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Downs Tri-Valley (11) 8-0 136 1
2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3) 8-0 122 2
3. Sterling Newman 8-0 114 3
4. Mendon Unity 8-0 95 4
5. Maroa-Forsyth 7-1 77 6
6. Hamilton-West Hancock 8-0 64 7
7. Fulton 6-2 55 8
8. Wethersfield 7-1 35 9
9. Eastland-Pearl City 7-1 30 5
10. St. Bede 6-2 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 6, Red Bud 4, DuQuoin 4, Eldorado 3.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Forreston (11) 8-0 128 1
2. Tuscola (2) 8-0 114 2
3. Ottawa Marquette 8-0 97 3
4. Stockton 8-0 94 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa 7-1 78 6
6. Lena-Winslow 6-2 59 8
7. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 8-1 38 NR
8. Athens 6-2 37 9
9. Mount Sterling 6-2 27 10
10. Argenta-Oreana 7-1 17 5
Others receiving votes: Freeport Aquin 16, Bureau Valley 4, Camp Point Central 3, Dakota 2, Arcola 1.