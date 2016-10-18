February 21, 2023
Sports - McHenry County
Sports - McHenry County

High School Football: PR, C-G, Johnsburg hold spots high in state polls

By Shaw Local News Network
Prairie Ridge's Zach Gulbransen and the Wolves remain the No. 2 team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Prairie Ridge's Zach Gulbransen and the Wolves remain the No. 2 team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll. (John Starks)

Class 8A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Loyola (9) 8-0 90 1

2. Brother Rice 8-0 81 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor 8-0 70 3

4. Palatine 8-0 55 5

(tie) Neuqua Valley 8-0 55 4

6. Hinsdale Central 8-0 41 7

7. Edwardsville 7-1 32 9

8. St. Charles East 8-0 20 T10

9. Naperville North 7-1 14 NR

10. Marist 7-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Oswego 7, Glenbard West 7, Stevenson 6, Barrington 6, Lincoln-Way East 3.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. East St. Louis (8) 8-0 89 1

2. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1) 8-0 79 2

3. Fenwick 7-1 70 3

4. St. Charles North 7-1 61 4

5. Rolling Meadows 8-0 47 7

6. Normal Community 7-1 46 8

(tie) Batavia 7-1 46 6

8. Benet 6-2 17 5

9. Lincoln-Way Central 6-2 8 NR

10. Machesney Park Harlem 7-1 7 NR

(tie) Glenbrook North 7-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way West 5, Highland Park 4, Lake Zurich 4, Chicago Mount Carmel 2, St. Rita 2, Hoffman Estates 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (7) 8-0 88 1

2. Prairie Ridge (2) 8-0 82 2

3. Cary-Grove 7-1 71 3

4. Lemont 8-0 63 4

5. Rockford Auburn 7-1 47 5

6. DeKalb 7-1 42 6

7. Crete-Monee 6-2 31 7

8. Quincy 7-1 19 10

9. Antioch 8-0 17 NR

10. Boylan 7-1 9 9

Others receiving votes: Marmion 7, St. Laurence 5, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Danville 4, Montini 4, Reavis 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Peoria Central (11) 8-0 110 1

2. Sterling 8-0 99 2

3. Highland 7-1 83 3

4. Peoria Notre Dame 6-2 76 4

5. Washington 6-2 63 6

6. Morris 6-2 55 8

7. Centralia 6-2 41 10

8. Morgan Park 7-1 14 NR

(tie) Vernon Hills 6-2 14 NR

10. Solorio Academy 6-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Belvidere 8, Triad 8, Rochelle 5, Metamora 4, Cahokia 3, Payton 3, Decatur Eisenhower 2, Hillcrest 2, Marian Central 2, Kankakee 1, Glenbard South 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Althoff Catholic (9) 8-0 114 1

2. Chicago Phillips (1) 7-1 102 2

3. Rochester 7-1 92 4

4. Johnsburg (1) 8-0 91 3

5. Columbia (1) 8-0 75 5

6. Genoa-Kingston 8-0 64 6

7. Mount Zion 7-1 44 7

8. Canton 7-1 31 8

9. Aurora Cent. Catholic 7-1 21 9

10. Plano 6-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockford Lutheran 5, Herrin 4, Richmond-Burton 3, Breese Mater Dei 2, Geneseo 2, Taylorville 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. IC Catholic (14) 8-0 140 1

2. Wilmington 8-0 122 2

3. Monticello 8-0 106 3

4. Byron 8-0 96 4

5. Herscher 8-0 75 6

6. North-Mac 8-0 72 5

7. Newton 8-0 61 7

8. Mount Carmel 8-0 32 10

9. Bloomington Cent. Catholic 7-1 29 9

10. Farmington 8-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, Breese Central 4, Westville 4, Williamsville 4, Carlinville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Downs Tri-Valley (11) 8-0 136 1

2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3) 8-0 122 2

3. Sterling Newman 8-0 114 3

4. Mendon Unity 8-0 95 4

5. Maroa-Forsyth 7-1 77 6

6. Hamilton-West Hancock 8-0 64 7

7. Fulton 6-2 55 8

8. Wethersfield 7-1 35 9

9. Eastland-Pearl City 7-1 30 5

10. St. Bede 6-2 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 6, Red Bud 4, DuQuoin 4, Eldorado 3.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Forreston (11) 8-0 128 1

2. Tuscola (2) 8-0 114 2

3. Ottawa Marquette 8-0 97 3

4. Stockton 8-0 94 4

5. Decatur St. Teresa 7-1 78 6

6. Lena-Winslow 6-2 59 8

7. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 8-1 38 NR

8. Athens 6-2 37 9

9. Mount Sterling 6-2 27 10

10. Argenta-Oreana 7-1 17 5

Others receiving votes: Freeport Aquin 16, Bureau Valley 4, Camp Point Central 3, Dakota 2, Arcola 1.

High School FootballCary-Grove PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsMarian Central PrepsJohnsburg PrepsRichmond-Burton Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois