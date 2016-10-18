High school football: Ahsmann will step down as CL South coach

One of the toughest guys who will ever coach in the Fox Valley Conference is stepping down.

Crystal Lake South coach Chuck Ahsmann, a long-time assistant before taking over as the head man seven years ago, told his players Monday that Friday’s game at West Chicago will be his last.

Ahsmann, 54, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which doctors told him was terminal, in 1992. Yet he continued coaching through the years in baseball and football. However, growing older and the demands of the job took their toll. He also went through more treatments last spring, but said he feels better this fall.

“I’ve been coaching for 33 years and this summer I had really had gotten tired,” Ahsmann said. “It wore me out this summer, I’d talked it over with (my wife) Ruth and we said I need to start looking out for my health. I feel good right now, but I need to take better care of myself. We made the decision at the end of the summer that this would be the last year doing it, but I didn’t tell the kids until we got here, keep the focus on the season and make it about them.”

Sophomore offensive tackle Trevor Keegan was surprised when Ahsmann announced his decision. The players knew Ahsmann is scheduled to retire as physics teacher after the 2017-18 school year and wanted to retire from coaching then as well.

“He needs to be caring more for his health instead of being out at football,” Keegan said. “The amount of time and everything he does for the program’s insane. I know that he cares so much for us, he’ll do anything for us. He’s an awesome guy to play for. He always keeps energy up in practice and he’s a great guy.”

Ahsmann was defensive coordinator through the 2000s under former coach Jim Stuglis. The Gators enjoyed some of their best seasons and made the playoffs 12 consecutive years under Stuglis and Ahsmann.

In his first two seasons, Ahsmann’s teams were 21-3 and made the playoff quarterfinals. South is 41-28 in his seven seasons, and while the Gators are 2-6, Ahsmann felt they were close to making it back to the playoffs in a tough FVC.

Ahsmann’s appearance, like his attitude and drive, never indicated that he was sick.

“It gets tougher as you get older,” Ahsmann said of coaching. “When I was younger it was easier to do it and bounce back. As the head coach, the demands on your time are significantly different than being an assistant. When it’s your program, you’re not just worried about your team, you’re worried about the sophomore team, the freshman team, your coaching staff, everything gets involved with it. Those stressers all add to the situation.”

Ahsmann hopes people think of South as a team that played the right way.

“I really think that our program is seen as a classy program,” Ahsmann said. “We play hard, we do the best we can when we’re on the field. I’m proud of how the kids have played over the years.”