Genoa woman take first place at local quilt show

Debbie Howie earned a blue ribbon for her quilt, "Tulip Time," at the 2016 Quilt and Fiber Art Show in DeKalb. (Photo provided)

Debbie Howie of Genoa won a first-place ribbon at the 2016 Quilt and Fiber Art Show Oct. 1 to 2 in DeKalb.

There were 186 entries overall. Her quilt, “Tulip Time,” was entered in the Bed Quilts, Mixed/Other Techniques, Longarm Machine Quilted category.

Howie bought the kit for this quilt at the Chicago Quilt Show in 2008. She was intimidated with this type of quilting and didn’t try it until 2013. This quilt took three months of working on it almost daily to complete. It is an in-the-hoop applique and embroidered technique. After completing the machine embroidered applique, it was then sewn together.

Howie had Carol Linder of Quilting by Carol in Hampshire quilt this for her. Howie wanted to mimic the design of the flowers in the quilting.

The quilt was judged on design and workmanship.