High school football: It’s all on the line for Woodstock in Week 9

Amari Wade took a handoff, spun off a defender, crossed the end zone and fell on top of one of his linemen. The Woodstock running back pushed himself off the grass and hopped – skipped, one might say – his way back to the sideline.

The senior was giddy.

He had just capped a drive that consumed almost the entire third-quarter clock and put his team firmly in the lead over rival Woodstock North. The touchdown was Woods’ second of the game, a game in which he ran for 104 yards on 23 carries.

In the end, the Blue Streaks added two more touchdowns for a 34-6 victory.

Wade and his teammates lived to play another day. Woodstock improved to 4-4 and can still reach the playoffs with a win over Richmond-Burton this week.

“That’s in the back of our head,” Wade said. “The playoffs are like right there. We need these wins, we need this game. We’re going to come and play hard. We’re going to get to the playoffs. That’s our goal.”

A playoff appearance would be Woodstock’s first since the 2009 season. The Streaks made the playoffs 11 of the 13 seasons before the school split with North. Since North fielded its first team in 2009, Woodstock has made it only the one time in 2009.

Needless to say, none of these Streaks players have ever tasted the postseason. Woodstock hasn’t even won four games since 2012.

This season’s Streaks started 3-1, then watched their playoff chances dwindle with three consecutive losses (to Dixon, Burlington Central and Johnsburg) before the win over North.

“We worked so hard,” Wade said after Friday’s win. “Even from losing to Johnsburg, we learned something. We just need to play hard every quarter, every single quarter. That’s what we need to focus on.”

The 46-7 loss to Johnsburg was not pretty, but few teams have come close to Johnsburg. Wiping the slate clean and beating North to break the losing streak was exactly what Woodstock needed.

Fullback Sean Doyle almost matched Wade with 93 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries. Jacob Sumner leads the team with 706 rushing yards on the season. Wade’s 23 carries against North almost matched the 33 he had in the previous seven games combined.

“Sean Doyle, Amari Wade, all these guys chipped in,” head coach Tommy Thompson said. “They ran hard, they’re a load, both over 205, 210 pounds."

Doyle also contributed as a defensive end. Only one other team (Johnsburg) has held North to fewer than 20 points in a game.

“We had to stop their initial push,” Doyle said. “If their linemen got the initial push, they could run it down and score like they did against all the other teams (they played)."

Easier said than done, but it worked.

The focus now turns toward a do-or-die Week 9 game against Richmond-Burton. The Rockets (5-3, 4-1 KRC) are likely to make the playoffs even if they lose. But having won four of its past five games, R-B enters on a roll.

“They have a type of triple-option as well,” Thompson said. “We’ll be ready to go this week.”