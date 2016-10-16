Goss: Joliet West at Plainfield North a huge finale to regular football season

Joliet West football coach Jason Aubry stressed the importance of a sixth victory when he addressed the Tigers after their 40-0 victory Saturday over Joliet Central.

With five victories already in hand and with the full round-robin in the 10-team Southwest Prairie Conference, they are guaranteed 40 playoff points (opponent victories) with a 5-4 finish. Forty points virtually assures a playoff berth at 5-4.

However, improving to 6-2 in Week 8 means 7-2 after Week 9 is a possibility. And if that happens, the Tigers may be in position to host a first-round playoff game in Class 8A.

But before adjourning the postgame talk, Aubry said there was another order of business. Meekah Ben-Israel, a standout linebacker for West the last couple of seasons and now a red-shirt as a freshman at Illinois State, addressed his former team and presented the cap that goes to the defensive player who makes the biggest hit, draw oohs and ahhs from the crowd, and generally has a big game.

That honor went to senior defensive end Julius Garrett, who totaled four sacks and two tackles for loss.

“I love that he came back and was telling us we have an opportunity make history at West,” Garrett said of Ben-Israel. “We made the playoffs once when he was here, and he wants us to do better than that, get in the playoffs and keep going.

“We’re definitely going to try to win seven. Our standard every week, every game, is to be 1-0.”

The 1969 West team under the legendary coach Ray Klootwyk finished 7-1-1. That was the last time West won as many as six games. Of course, there was a stretch of 17 years, from 1993 through 2009, when West and Central were a combined program.

Still, it has been a long dry spell since the Joliet team called the Tigers, who have won five straight, realized this much success.

Getting that seventh win in Week 9, however, will not be easy. There is another bunch of Tigers at playoff-bound Plainfield North, which will host West on Friday night, that also is 6-2 and has been taking care of business pretty well itself of late.

North is allowing 8.5 points a game, has shut out its last three opponents and has allowed no more than a touchdown to five of its eight foes. The exceptions were a 61-22 victory over Minooka and losses of 12-0 to Oswego and 21-14 to Oswego East.

A key matchup, then, will be how well the West offense fares against the North defense.

West quarterback Jaxon Aubry, who completed 19 of 22 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns against Central, has an array of quality targets at his disposal.

West’s No. 1 running back, Ezekiel Tulloch, was on the sidelines Saturday on crutches and encouraging his teammates.

He said he sprained an ankle at practice Wednesday and is hoping to be able to go against North; if not, then for sure in the playoffs. Kendrick Roach filled in against Central and rushed for 58 yards in 14 carries.

Combine that offense with a defensive effort that limited the Steelmen to 93 net yards, it was quite a day for the Tigers in the renewal of the city rivalry.

“We’re expecting that now,” Jason Aubry said of the strong all-around game. “We went through the part of the schedule where we thought we could do good things and we did. Now it’s one game (perhaps to determine if the Tigers can land a home playoff game).”

The players know not to take anything for granted.

“It’s great to get our sixth win,” said wide receiver Johnny Holman, who caught 29- and 39-yard touchdown passes Saturday. “But all that means is we were 1-0 this week. We’re 0-0 going into next week, and we’re going to try to be 1-0.”

The IHSA – which has said that Class 8A and Class 7A will be seeded 1 through 32, not grouped into 16-team brackets – will announce the playoff brackets and pairings Saturday night.

Plainfield North’s enrollment is such that it could fall into either Class 8A or Class 7A. If it’s Class 8A, an interesting aspect to the Joliet West at Plainfield North game will be that the winner and loser in essence will swap first-round opponents based on who wins and who loses.

If the winner indeed gets a home game, the loser would have had that same opponent at home had it won. But again, that happens only if North joins West in Class 8A when the final 256 qualifiers are determined.

Entry into the playoffs is not at stake for either team, but there is plenty riding on this Week 9 matchup.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.