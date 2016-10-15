Plainfield North football earns third straight shutout

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North football wasted little time spoiling Plainfield East’s senior night, but the Tigers accomplished another historical feat in the process.

The Tigers scored twice during the first two-and-a-half minutes on their way to a 42-0 Southwest Prairie Conference road win over the Bengals Friday. Plainfield North (6-2, 6-2 SPC) won the battle of 119th Street by posting a school and league-best third straight shutout. Plainfield North blanked Joliet Central and Plainfield South the past two weeks.

Offensively, Tyler Hoosman had 11 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first quarter. Carlos Baggett added 120 yards on 13 carries for the Tigers, who finished with 324 yards of offense.

Brady Miller completed 7 of 8 passes for 124 yards, all in the first half. Plainfield East (2-6, 2-6 SPC) totaled 39 yards of offense.