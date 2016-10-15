High school football: Richmond-Burton falls to undefeated Genoa-Kingston

GENOA – Coaches stress the importance of turnovers and special teams all the time, and they were crucial in Richmond-Burton’s 28-6 loss to Genoa-Kingston on Friday.

Zach Miller returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for a touchdown, pushing a two-score lead for the Cogs (8-0) to 21-0 after a two-point conversion run by Dan Guardi.

"We were hoping that we could just put a drive together and take some time off the clock," G-K coach Bill McCarty said. "Coach (Jim) Hughes goes 'So much for the time kill.'"

The Rockets (5-3) – who had 119 yards and five first downs in the first half – didn't get another first down until the final five minutes of the game.

It came on a late scoring drive that also saw the team's first completion – 37 yards on third-and-10 from the G-K 39 from Brady Gibson to Blaine Bayer. On the next play, Kevin Pedley plunged in from 2 yards out to score with 2:23 left.

The Cogs (8-0) scored earlier in the fourth quarter to make the game 28-0 on a fourth-and-goal from the 4, when Zach Butler found Guardi on a short pass for the score.

"We were outplayed on special teams and they were able to finish drives early, and that put them in a good position," R-B coach Pat Elder said. "We had some turnovers and they didn't. They have a really, really good football team and played clean."

The Rockets committed three turnovers in the game. The first came in a scoreless game in the first quarter on a third-and-5 from the Cogs' 35, when Mark Marzahl took off up the middle and broke through the middle for a big gain. But Miller caught him from behind and Butler recovered.

"He broke through the middle and was carrying the ball out, not high and tight," Miller said. "So I went in with my arm and ripped it out."

Two plays later, the Cogs had the game's first touchdown on a 45-yard run by Aidan Simmons and a 7-0 lead.

In the second, the Cogs added a score when Butler was flushed out of the pocket on the Rockets' 19 and scrambled to the right side, finding Miller at the 10. Miller zig-zagged the rest of the way for the second score and a 13-0 lead.

The Rockets answered with a more than six minute drive, but facing a fourth and 5 on the G-K 21, Gibson was intercepted by Butler at the end of the half.

"We moved the ball early and couldn't finish drives," Elder said. "We had a chance to score at the end of the half there to make it a one-score game and didn't. And obviously the kickoff return to start the second half was probably the biggest play of the game."

The Cogs had just a 19-yard advantage in total offense, and were outgained 173-170 on the ground. Simmons was the game's leading rusher with 125 yards on 14 carries, while Marzahl had 20 carries and 92 yards to lead the Rockets.

Genoa-Kingston looks to wrap up its perfect season next week at Mendota while the Rockets head to Woodstock.