Football: Plainfield North defense completes 3-peat in win over Plainfield East

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North football wasted little time spoiling Plainfield East’s senior night. And the Tigers accomplished another historic feat in the process.

North scored twice during the first 2½ minutes Friday night en route to a 42-0 Southwest Prairie Conference road win over the Bengals. The Tigers (6-2, 6-2 in the SPC) won the battle of 119th Street by posting a third straight shutout for the first time in league history. North blanked Joliet Central and Plainfield South the past two weeks.

“I think our defense has certainly improved and gotten better and better each week,” Tigers coach Tim Kane said. “We don’t give up big plays. I’m very proud of our defensive effort, especially the last few weeks.”

“We try to play every game like it’s our last,” senior linebacker Will Stoll said. “We try to hit our opponents hard and keep them down. We’re going to try and get our fourth shutout next week.”

With 2011 graduate and current Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs on the sideline, North featured a pair of 100-yard rushers. Tyler Hoosman had 11 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first quarter. Carlos Baggett added 120 yards on 13 carries as the Tigers finished with 324 yards of offense.

Brady Miller completed 7 of 8 passes for 124 yards, all in the first half. North ran 15 plays for 171 yards and 11 first downs in the first quarter.

“We played really well in the first quarter, we’re clicking on all cylinders, and it was really nice to put up all those points,” Miller said.

“Brady did a nice job executing; we mixed it up running and throwing the ball, and ‘efficient’ is a good word to describe how we’ve been on offense,” Kane said. “Brady has really improved with each week and has become a real solid quarterback and a leader out there.”

East (2-6, 2-6 in the SPC) totaled 39 yards of offense for the game.

“We’re having fun, and we want to keep this going,” Stoll said. “All the guys come into the game with great confidence and thinking we’re going to win.”

Hoosman opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. On East’s first play, Anthony Fumagalli intercepted a pass and ran 45 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 9:39 left in the first quarter. Hoosman scored from 6 and 10 yards out to make it 28-0 lead after a quarter.

Miller hit T.J. Kane from 9 yards away for a 35-0 lead with 10:49 left in the first half. D.J. Donofrio’s 5-yard run with 4:34 left in the half gave the Tigers a 42-0 lead at the half and a running clock for the second half.

“We have really turned it around, and we’ve been efficient the past few weeks,” senior receiver T.J. Kane said. “We’re a pretty hard team to stop right now. We’ve scored 40 or more points and pitched a shutout the last three weeks.”