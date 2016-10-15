Oswego East football picks its way past Minooka

Oswego East was very aware of the implications on the football field when traveling to Minooka on Friday night.

Minooka quarterback Zack Gessner and receiver Isaiah Hill had just connected three times in Minooka's must-win Southwest Prairie Conference game with Oswego East (7-1) on Friday night. But Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks was better, tossing five touchdown passes to three different receivers as the Wolves cruised to a 60-28 win.

"We knew this was a must-win for Minooka and that they would come at us with everything they had," Banks said. "When they closed to 28-21, I told our team that we must respond to their challenge. I threw three and four touchdown passes, in lower-level games. It felt great to throw a career-high five touchdown passes, tonight."

Oswego East built a 28-14 halftime lead before the Indians (3-5) took the second half kickoff, and Gessner drove the Indians 75 yards in five plays, hitting Hill from 9 yards out to make it 28-21 with 9:53 left in the third quarter.

Gessner, who was replacing the injured John Carnagio, threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns but also suffered four interceptions. His second pick led to a 31-yard touchdown strike from Banks (18 of 26 for 261 yards, five touchdowns) to Colin O’Reilly (four catches, 91 yards, two touchdowns) for a 34-21 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

After stopping the Indians on a fourth-and-inch play at the Minooka 29 late in the third quarter, East scored the next 26 points.

"We knew Minooka had an outstanding offensive team. Jaylon (Banks) has been outstanding in his last two games for us: 260 yards passing and five touchdown passes – amazing," Oswego coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "I was also very happy with the defense coming up with four interceptions."

East’s Noah Jackson’s pick-six of a Gessner pass from 29 yards out made it 21-7 midway through the second quarter.

With East leading, 34-21, late in the third quarter, the Indians faced a fourth down and an inch at their 29. Gessner appeared to have picked up the first down on a sneak but confusion reigned. Two measurements later, the Indians turned the ball over. At the start of the fourth quarter, Iowa-bound Ivory Kelly-Martin (26 carries, 130 yards, two touchdowns) ran 29 yards for a score and the rout was on.

Gessner complete 26 of 39 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with the four interceptions.

“We were right there with them in the third quarter,” Hill said. “We didn’t make a couple of plays and the game just got away from us. Zach (Gessner) is a good quarterback. He had a big night. He got me the ball.”

With the loss, Minooka is eliminated from playoff contention.

“We made some big mistakes that hurt us,” Minooka coach Paul Forsythe said. “Zach Gessner is going to be a fine quarterback. He threw the ball very well. The interceptions were due to his inexperience. I told him that sometimes you have to go through some bad times before achieving your rewards.

Now, Oswego East will look to close its regular season with an unprecedented eight-win season when the Wolves host Plainfield East (2-6) on Friday. The struggling Bengals dropped a 42-0 game to Plainfield North on Friday.

“We would like to defeat Plainfield East next week to set a school record for victories, and then make a long run into November, in the playoffs,” LeBlanc said.