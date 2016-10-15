Football: Oswego East picks it way past Minooka

MINOOKA – Quarterback Zach Gessner and receiver Isaiah Hill had just connected for the third time, for six points, in Minooka’s must-win Southwest Prairie Conference game Friday night with Oswego East (7-1, 7-1).

Trailing, 28-14, at halftime, the Indians (3-5, 3-5) took the second half kickoff, and Gessner drove the Indians 75 yards in five plays, hitting Hill from 9 yards out to make it 28-21 with 9:53 left in the third quarter.

Gessner, who was replacing the injured John Carnagio, threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns but also suffered four interceptions. His second pick led to a 31-yard touchdown strike from Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks (18 of 26 for 261 yards, five touchdowns) to Colin O’Reilly (four catches, 91 yards, two touchdowns) for a 34-21 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

After stopping the Indians on a fourth-and-inch play at the Minooka 29 late in the third quarter, East scored the next 26 points and cruised to a 60-28 victory.

Hill (nine catches, 122 yards, three touchdowns) raced 64 yards with a swing pass from Gessner With Brennan Loughran’s conversion, which pulled the Indians within 14-7 after one quarter.

East’s Noah Jackson’s pick-six of a Gessner pass from 29 yards out made it 21-7 midway through the second quarter. After East scored, the Gessner-Hill combo struck again from 4 yards out to pull the Indians within 28-14 at the half.

With East leading, 34-21, late in the third quarter, the Indians faced a fourth down and an inch at their 29. Gessner appeared to have picked up the first down on a sneak, but confusion reigned. Two measurements later, the Indians turned the ball over. At the start of the fourth quarter, Iowa-bound Ivory Kelly-Martin (26 carries, 130 yards, two touchdowns) ran 29 yards for a score, and the rout was on.

Gessner complete 26 of 39 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with the four interceptions. Hill added 73 yards on two rushing attempts. Drew Turek caught eight passes for 68 yards and rushed for 29 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Elijah Williams ran for 82 yards and grabbed five passes for 41.

“We were right there with them in the third quarter,” Hill said. “We didn’t make a couple of plays, and the game just got away from us. Zach [Gessner] is a good quarterback. He had a big night. He got me the ball.”

With the loss, Minooka is eliminated from playoff contention. The Indians will host Plainfield South on Friday.

“We made some big mistakes that hurt us,” Minooka coach Paul Forsythe said. “Zach Gessner is going to be a fine quarterback. He threw the ball very well. The interceptions were due to his inexperience. I told him that sometimes you have to go through some bad times before achieving your rewards.

“Isaiah Hill is a great player and had another great night. We’ll have our playoff game with our rival Plainfield South here next week.”