Football: Oswego defense blanks Plainfield South

You can’t win if you can’t score.

Unfortunately for Plainfield South coach Bill Bicker and his Cougars, that story is being told – and retold – at the worst possible time. On Friday, Oswego became the second straight team to post a shutout win over Plainfield South.

Oswego senior running back Drew White rushed for 160 yards on 34 carries and a touchdown while the defense allowed only 72 yards of total offense and had an interception return for a touchdown to propel the Panthers to a 21-0 Southwest Prairie Conference victory Friday over South.

“Drew (White) only has one gear,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “We sometimes have to tell him to tone it down a bit but his hard work shows off on Friday night. He’s fun to watch.”

In addition to White, quarterback Levi Olson (8 of 16, 152 yards, TD) and senior wideout Elliott Pipkin (four catches, 104 yards, TD) also hurt the Cougars. Defensive back Kyle Keeton made a big play with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“Plainfield South always, always plays us tough,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “We told our kids that and hopefully they bought into that. That is a good team we played but we have to be better.

Although Oswego compiled 337 yards of total offense, the Panthers might have been their own worst enemy, turning the ball over three times.

“We have a couple of wins this year that although they’re wins, they didn’t feel right,” Cooney said. “I’ll take them but they didn’t feel right and I’ll put this one tonight in that category."

Oswego (8-0) couldn’t have asked for a better start as the defense forced a three-and-out and then the offense put together a five-play, 64-yard drive that was capped by a Olson to Pipkin 51-yard touchdown play that put the Panthers up 7-0. Later in the half, an interception in the end zone by the Cougars' Angel Nixon thwarted an Oswego drive and South trailed only 7-0 at halftime.

“We told the boys at halftime that the opportunity was right there only being down one score,” South coach Bill Bicker said. “We really did not play that great in the first half but we felt good about ourselves and the position we were in.”

Oswego capitalized quickly in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 70 yards in five plays capped by a White 29-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0.

“They (South) gave us a run for our money tonight,” Cooney said.

Oswego will return home to close out the regular season against a winless Plainfield Central team before learning its Class 8A postseason assignment on Oct. 22.

“We set our goals differently this year,” Cooney said. “We wanted to focus on just being 1-0 each week. Traditionally many people didn’t think that we could be in this position now and be 8-0 but here we are.”