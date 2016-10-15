Football: Oswego defense blanks Plainfield South, wins 21-0

PLAINFIELD – You can’t win if you can’t score.

Unfortunately for Plainfield South coach Bill Bicker and his Cougars, that story is being told – and retold – at the worst possible time. Two weeks and zero points.

Oswego senior running back Drew White rushed for 160 yards on 34 carries and a touchdown while the defense allowed only 72 yards of total offense and had an interception return for a touchdown to propel the Panthers to a 21-0 Southwest Prairie Conference victory Friday over South.

“There were situations tonight where we just needed to make plays, and we didn’t,” Bicker said. “It’s not because of a lack of effort.”

In addition to White, quarterback Levi Olson (8 of 16, 152 yards, TD) and senior wideout Elliott Pipkin (four catches, 104 yards, TD) also hurt the Cougars.

Defensive back Kyle Keeton made a big play with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“Plainfield South always, always plays us tough,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “We told our kids that, and hopefully they bought into that. That is a good team we played, but we have to be better.”

Although Oswego compiled 337 yards of total offense, the Panthers might have been their own worst enemy, turning the ball over three times.

South (4-4, 4-4) was led by running back Nick Portz (nine carries, 34 yards) and wideout Tom Macari (two catches, 27 yards).

Oswego (8-0, 8-0) couldn’t have asked for a better start as the defense forced a three-and-out, and then the offense put together a five-play, 64-yard drive that was capped by a Olson to Pipkin 51-yard touchdown play that put the Panthers up, 7-0.

“Our guy falls down and he goes in for the score – and plays like that happen,” Bicker said.

“We stood tall when we needed to, and that was great to see.”

South had its best scoring chance later in the first quarter, but wideout Alex Welter on a fourth-down play could not hang on to Nick Deppe’s pass in the end zone.

Later in the half, an interception in the end zone by the Cougars’ Angel Nixon thwarted an Oswego drive and South trailed only 7-0 at halftime.

“We told the boys at halftime that the opportunity was right there only being down one score,” Bicker said. “We really did not play that great in the first half, but we felt good about ourselves and the position we were in.”

Oswego capitalized quickly in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 70 yards in five plays capped by a White 29-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0.

“Drew [White] is our workhorse,” Cooney said. “I can’t say enough about him. He practices the way that he plays. He doesn’t take days off or plays off.”

South will have one more shot at becoming playoff eligible when visiting Minooka this week in the regular-season finale.

“It’s win or go home, obviously, next week,” Deppe said. “We just have to get going offensively.”