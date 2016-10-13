High school football: Woodstock beats Woodstock North for 1st time since 2009

WOODSTOCK — After the final horn had sounded and the Blue Streaks had been given the rivalry trophy for their 34-6 victory over Woodstock North, there was one more surprise waiting for them.

The Woodstock student section, hovering behind the south end zone, rushed to meet the players at midfield.

“It feels so great,” Woodstock running back Amari Wade said. “I cried a little bit. It’s been so long.”

Woodstock beat rival Woodstock North for the first time since 2009, a streak of six consecutive games dating back to North’s first season as a program, when the Thunder went 0-9.

The Woodstock students raised their blue and white W flag high into the air and celebrated what had been a dominant game from the Streaks. The win also keeps Woodstock (4-4, 2-3 Kishwaukee River Conference) in the hunt for a playoff spot, needing a win next week against Richmond-Burton.

For North (5-3, 3-3), it was a letdown after becoming playoff eligible a week earlier. Both teams stuck to what they have done all year: run the ball. Woodstock just did so more consistently.

The Streaks' defense forced North into a three-and-out on its first possession. Then Woodstock scored a few plays later on a 27-yard touchdown run from Wade.

The Thunder struggled offensively. They finished the game with just 164 yards of total offense. Their only score came midway through the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run from quarterback Matt Zinnen. It would have evened things up, but Woodstock’s Jake Rowan blocked the extra point.

From then on, it was all Streaks.

Jacob Sumner scored a few minutes before halftime to extend the lead. After the break, both teams tried to work the ball downfield. It was a 13-play drive of about nine minutes that put Woodstock firmly in the lead.

Wade capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown run. Woodstock led 21-6 with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter. North went three-and-out its next possession and the home crowd fell silent.

“Our offensive line did great,” Streaks coach Tommy Thompson said. “We go as the offensive line goes. They did a much-improved job. I couldn’t be prouder. That was a good team that the boys beat today.”

Wade finished the game with 104 rushing yards on 23 attempts, along with a pair of touchdowns. Fullback Sean Doyle nearly matched him with a 93-yard performance on 12 carries with one score.

“We just came out here ready to play,” Wade said. “My linemen helped me out tonight. I lowered my shoulders when I needed to and got some extra yards. Sean Doyle ran hard also.”

The Streaks were playing without regular starting quarterback Nathan Hogue for the second week in a row. Hogue has been out with a concussion.

For the Thunder, Casey Dycus led the way with 67 yards on 14 carries, though he left the game in the second half with a lower leg injury.

