High school football: Prairie Ridge shuts out Jacobs

ALGONQUIN – It was the age old question of what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

Since making the move two games ago to a power running game, Jacobs has been punishing its opponents off the ball and picking up big yardage, breaking out with consecutive 40-plus point games.

Conversely, the unbeaten Prairie Ridge defense has been virtually unyielding, allowing no more than seven points in any of its last four games.

So how did it play out? It was all Prairie Ridge.

Although Jacobs challenged the Wolves in the first half, holding them to just two touchdowns, Prairie Ridge came out rolling in the third quarter, scoring 28 points and crushing the Golden Eagles, 42-0.

Getting beat with quickness at the point of attack, the Jacobs three-back offense was stopped in its tracks. The Wolves' defensive front led by Jeff Jenkins, Phillip Koenig, Austen Ferbet, Peter Dunican, Jacob Ommen and Jonathan Weissmann held Jacobs to just 36 yards rushing on 26 carries. This came after Jacobs last week shredded its opponent for more than 300 yards on 14 yards per carry.

Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans only threw the ball twice, but he and tight end Austen Ferbet proved to be an explosive combination, hooking up for touchdown passes of 35 and 51 yards.

"We just have to make plays," Ferbet said. "Our defense stepped up big time, and we got a shutout. Our offense started out slow for us, but we picked it up. Coaches and players definitely lit a fire under us at halftime, and we got pumped up."

In addition, Evans rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns to surpass the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

"Our kids have been playing really well all season, but we needed a first half like we had tonight. We needed a little adversity," Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. "Our kids responded really well after halftime. When you've been scoring so many points, it almost seems like you just go out in your uniform and it's going to happen.

"They had to wake up and realize they have to earn yardage. They learned that at halftime. We got our focus back and got rolling again, with our kids just finishing plays. On defense, we pride ourselves on tackling and we really showed it tonight. We're healthy, hopefully we can build on it and keep it rolling into the playoffs."

Jacobs was led by quarterback Chris Katrenick, who threw for 110 yards, and wide receiver John Farrissey, who had six receptions for 60 yards.

"Our kids played real hard the first half. I thought we did a good job keeping them off the field and moving the ball a little bit," Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. "But they're a real good team and in the second half they steamrolled. They swarmed to the ball and that's a credit to their defense. We have to come back next week and we've got to get it to make the tournament."

With the loss, Jacobs drops to 4-4, but with a win next week versus Hampshire, the Golden Eagles will be eligible for the playoffs. Prairie Ridge is now 8-0 and 7--0 in Fox Valley Conference.

"We still have room to improve, we've got to get quicker," Ferbet said. "We'll see how we do."

UNSUNG HERO

Jacob Ommen

Prairie Ridge, Jr., LB

With Jacobs driving inside the Prairie Ridge 25-yard line late in the second quarter on what would prove to be their best opportunity in the game to score and bring them within a touchdown, Wolves junior linebacker Jacob Ommen cut in front of the intended receiver in the Jacobs backfield for a clutch interception to keep the Wolves' shutout.

Quick Stats

Prairie Ridge 7 7 28 0 - 42

Jacobs 0 0 0 0- 0

AND ANOTHER THING ...

After Jacobs blew out their opponent last week running for over 300 yards on a whopping 14 yards per carry, the nearly impenetrable Prairie Ridge defense held Jacobs to just 36 yards rushing.