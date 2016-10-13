High school football: McHenry tops Hampshire to clinch playoff berth

HAMPSHIRE – After a first half in which Hampshire accomplished little, the scoring drive early in the third quarter capped by Jake Vincent’s 9-yard scoring pass to Erik Starrenburg gave the Whip-Purs a glimmer of hope.

And McHenry running back Gio Purpura took 14 seconds to wipe it out. Purpura cut and weaved and dashed for 71 yards on the next possession, putting the Warriors right back on track.

It was a repetitive theme for the night as McHenry defeated Hampshire, 34-22, in their Fox Valley Conference football game that assures the Warriors their first playoff appearance since 2007. While McHenry (6-2 overall, 5-2 FVC) knows it is in, Hampshire (3-5, 2-5) will miss the playoffs.

“We’d just pound the rock every play and they had no answer to stopping it,” McHenry center Luke Begrowicz said. “We knew the run game was going to be there and we had to be more aggressive than they were.”

Purpura finished with 34 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns. As the Warriors were getting it done on offense, the defense silenced Hampshire’s passing game for the first half, long enough to build up a 21-0 lead.

“I love the way we just kept punching and punching and punching,” said first-year McHenry coach Nat Zunkel, who had tears in his eyes after the game. “It’s one of those things where we were just ready to go. We performed really well tonight … at times.”

The Whips made things interesting in the second half, cutting the lead to 34-22 on Vincent’s pass to Jared Hornbeck with 9:03 remaining. Hampshire got a stop and drove to the McHenry 18, but Vincent’s fourth-and-7 pass fell incomplete and McHenry’s long drive consumed the remaining 6:10 off the clock.

Zunkel credited the offensive line of Begrowicz, Kyle Lim, Andrew Rupcich, Andrew Sweeney and Ray Vohasek for its work in springing loose Purpura for his career-high rushing game.

The Warriors’ defense keyed on slowing down Vincent and Hornbeck, the area’s most prolific passing duo. Hampshire had only 50 total yards in the first half. Defensive back Nicco Lorenzo drew Hornbeck for most of the game.

McHenry made itself playoff eligible last week and likely would have had 39 points at 5-4. Zunkel urged his players to shoot for a home playoff game and 7-2 by beating Huntley next week.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Warriors senior linebacker Augie Andrade said. “We thought of this since my freshman year. We’ve always wanted our class’ number on the board (for playoff participants at McCracken Field). It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Vincent finished at 17 of 28 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Hornbeck had five catches for 98 yards.

“Them coming in and imposing their will in the run game is something we struggled with all year,” Whips coach Mike Brasile said. “We’ve given up more yards per play in the run game than the pass. Our kids showed a lot of resolve. For them to come back and battle and get to within almost a score is a testament to how much they care for one another. If we play like we did that second half, I think it’s a different ballgame.”

UNSUNG HERO

Kody Kohnke

McHenry, Senior, Linebacker

At 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, Kohnke is small for a linebacker, but made some big plays with two tackles-for-losses in the second half. Warriors coach Nat Zunkel said, “Kody had a huge game.”

QUICK STATS

McHenry 34, Hampshire 22

McHenry 7 14 13 0 – 34

Hampshire 0 0 14 8 – 22

First quarter

M–Crowley 18 run (Lee kick), 8:17.

Second quarter

M–Purpura 6 run (Lee kick), 9:40.

M-Crowley 25 pass from Klein (Lee kick), 0:38.

Third quarter

H–Starrenburg 11 pass from Vincent (pass failed), 8:42.

M–Purpura 71 run (kick failed), 8:28.

M–Crowley 45 run (Lee kick), 3:07.

H–Tuzak 11 run (Tuzak run), 1:06.

Fourth quarter

H–Hornbeck 8 pass from Vincent (Tuzak run), 9:03.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–McHenry: Purpura 34-262, McManus 9-56, Crowley 3-65, Amettis 1-26, Breisch 1-6, Team 1-minus 3, Klein 4-minus 16. Totals: 55-396. Hampshire: Tuzak 21-74, See 4-12, Vincent 3-minus 13. Totals: 28-73.

PASSING–McHenry: Klein 5-10-0-94. Hampshire: Vincent 17-28-1-215.

RECEIVING–McHenry: Purpura 2-41, Crowley 1-25, McManus 1-17, Mohr 1-11. Hampshire: Hornbeck 6-98, Tuzak 6-42, Burke 3-39, Fleury 2-25, Starrenburg 1-11.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–McHenry 490, Hampshire 288.

Sophomore score: McHenry 17, Hampshire 14.

AND ANOTHER THING...

McHenry sophomore Braden Crowley has scored five of his eight touchdowns in the last two games. He carried for a pair of touchdowns Friday and caught a 25-yard pass for another. He had a pair of touchdown receptions last week against Dundee-Crown.