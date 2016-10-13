High school football: Jake Vincent, Jared Hornbeck hope to get Hampshire back into playoffs

Around 11 a.m. each Saturday, Hampshire’s football players are released from their meeting, free to do what they would like the rest of the weekend.

Which means the real work is about to get started for quarterback Jake Vincent and wide receiver Jared Hornbeck. The two, who have been best friends most of their lives, adjourn to Vincent’s house to study video off the HUDL computer program.

The sessions with Chris Vincent, Jake’s father, often go for three hours. First, they break down Hampshire’s game from the night before, figuring out what went right and what needs improvement. Then, they look at the upcoming opponent for any weaknesses that might be exploitable.

When Vincent arrives at school Monday he shares his notes to Whip-Purs coach Mike Brasile on what they saw.

“We’re well-prepared before we even start the week on what they’re going to give us on defense,” Vincent said. “We go through every play.”

It’s no wonder that Vincent againis leading the area in passing yardage and Hornbeck tops the area in receptions … by 14. Aside from Vincent being a talented, accurate passer, and Hornbeck being a route-running whiz, they have developed a sixth sense through the years.

“I know what he’s doing before it happens,” Vincent said. “He knows what I’m thinking before it happens.”

Hampshire (3-4, 2-4 Fox Valley Conference) hosts McHenry (5-2, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in an FVC game. Hampshire must win this week and next week when it hosts Jacobs to make the playoffs for the third time in four years. The threat that Vincent and Hornbeck present, along with other receivers such as Cam Fleury and Connor Burke, give defenses cause for concern.

“They’re best friends; they do everything together,” Brasile said. “Anywhere you see one of them, you automatically see the other. They watch film together, they study together, they work on their craft, they go out and throw in their backyards. They really have a special bond.”

Both were Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selections last season, and they might continue their careers together in college. Both have offers from NAIA Robert Morris University in Chicago.

Hornbeck knows opponents will hatch different plans to slow him down, which is one reason for the weekend video sessions. Sometimes they watch Friday night right after their games, as well.

“It helps a lot. Watching the film and knowing what they’re going to be doing on the field helps me know where to go for my zones and stuff,” Hornbeck said. “Lately, they’ve been double-teaming me, but it hasn’t changed that much.”

Vincent’s and Hornbeck’s friendship started when they became T-ball teammates at age 6. Through the years they usually played various sports together, including youth football, where Chris Vincent often was one of their coaches.

Jake Vincent attended Marian Central in Woodstock his first two years of high school before transferring for his junior year. Hornbeck was one of Vincent’s biggest recruiters.

“Once he told me he was thinking about it, I didn’t give up on getting him to come back,” Hornbeck said.

The two worked out in the winter and played for Midwest BOOM, a club that takes 120 athletes from 1,200 that try out for 7-on-7 competitions around the country. Vincent and Hornbeck honed their skills playing together for BOOM.

“Any moment they have, they have a football and are throwing it,” Brasile said. “They really have that chemistry. They have that unspoken thing where they look at each other and know exactly what the other one’s thinking.”

Hornbeck does not have burning speed, but Brasile says his route-running technique is excellent.

“He knows how to be covered early, but get open late,” Brasile said. “He does a great job falling away from the ball and using his body to shield a defender so he can make the catch. Every time there’s a ball in the air, he says, ‘It’s going to be mine.’ ”

Vincent and Hornbeck are detemined to do all they can to get the Whips back to the playoffs. Hampshire lost to DeKalb in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last year in a wild, 57-44 game in which Vincent and Hornbeck connected for five touchdowns.

“These last two (regular-season games) are getting us ready for the playoffs before the playoffs are here,” Vincent said. “It’s a good experience. They’re winnable games. Both of them are going to be good games.”

STATISTICS

Jake Vincent

Com.-Att. Yards TD INT

2015 195-341 2,665 31 13

2016 127-214 1,821 16 9

Jared Hornbeck

Rec. Yards Avg. TD

2015 51 1,034 20.2 13

2016 50 969 19.3 12