High school football: Burlington Central knocks off Marengo

MARENGO – On paper, Marengo looked like it should cruise to its sixth victory of the season Friday, clinch a playoff berth, and let its seniors enjoy their final regular season home game at Rod Poppe Field.

Instead, Burlington Central put forth one of the strongest efforts the Indians had seen all season.

Burlington Central took advantage of some early turnovers and, before some fans were even settled in their seats, the Rockets jumped out to a big early lead and wouldn’t look back as Burlington Central dominated the entire 48 minutes in a 38-7 victory over Marengo in a Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Marengo (5-3,2-3 KRC) received the opening kickoff and couldn’t have gotten off to much worse of a start. The Indians lost eight yards on its opening drive and, after a punt that went just 8 yards, set the Rockets up with great field position at the Marengo 26-yard line. Burlington Central (2-6,2-3) scored just four plays later on a run by James Fay.

On the ensuing kickoff, Fay returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown and Marengo trailed 12-0.

Unfortunately for Marengo, it never really had an answer. Not only did the Rockets jump out to an 18-0 lead just 4:30 into the first quarter, Burlington Central stymied the Indians' offense, especially in the first half. Marengo was held to just 25 yards of offense in the first half and punted seven times.

“Everything that could have gone wrong tonight went wrong,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “It is my responsibility to make sure we are ready to play and tonight we weren’t ready to play, so that falls on me.”

The Marengo defense did start to pick things up after the fast start by the Rockets, but two long pass plays for touchdowns from Burlington Central’s Johnny DiCostanzo to Michael Kalusa late in the first half increased the Rocket lead to 31-0 and ended any hopes of a Marengo comeback.

“They wanted it more and played hard and got the job done,” Marengo senior David Paar said. “Our defense started to stop them, but the big plays seemed to hurt us all night. We need to regroup this week and practice hard and play a lot better next week.”

The Indians were able to score late in the fourth quarter, when Jake LaSota caught a pass from Ben Skow.

“We have been playing a lot better since the first half of our game against Johnsburg,” Rockets coach Brian Melvin said. “When you are 0-5, it’s really hard to convince your team that they are a good football team. Tonight was the best game we have played all year.”

Unsung Hero

Casey Gara

Marengo, senior, linebacker

Gara had three tackles for loss and also added a sack to help lead the Indians on defense.

Quick Stats

Burlington Central 38, Marengo 7

Burlington Central 18 13 7 0- 38

Marengo 0 0 0 7 - 7

First Quarter

BC-Fay 3 run (kick failed), 9:08

BC-Fay 22 yard fumble return (kickfailed), 8:55

BC- Smith 36 run (run failed),7:30

Second Quarter

BC-Kalusa 31 pass from DiCostanzo (Fay kick), 2:22

BC- Kalusa 97 pass from DiCostanzo (kick failed), 1:05

Third Quarter

BC-Fay 17 pass from DoCostanzo (Fay kick), 9:51

Fourth Quarter

M-LaSota 10 pass from Skow (Shepard kick), 1:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Burlington Central: Smith 17-80, Harris 8-16, Fay 6-33,DiCostanzo 5 - -13, Figurski 5-7, Gonzalez 3-2, Kaldenberger 2-24, Hansen 1-20,Dietz 1- -1 . Totals 48-168. Marengo Jackson 16-62, Mackey 6- -13, Paar 2-2, J.Mier 1-1, San Miguel 1-0 . Totals: 26-52.

PASSING-Burlington Central: DiCostanzo 10-14-0 282 . Marengo: Mackey4-7-0-11, Skow 7-12-0-51 .

RECEIVING-Burlington Central: Kalusa 5-201, Hansen 2-25, Dietz 1-30,Fay 1-17, VanAcker 1-6. Marengo: LaSota 6-41, Anderson 3-9, Jackson 2-12.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Burlington Central 450, Marengo 114.

And Another Thing...

Marengo’s Jarren Jackson’s 62-yard performance put him over 1,000 yards for the second straight season. Jackson now has 1,049 yards on the season.