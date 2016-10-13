High school football: Beaudette comes up big in Huntley’s win over Crystal Lake South

HUNTLEY – Huntley running back Carter Beaudette earned himself a starring role against Crystal Lake South with his work in practices leading up to Friday’s Fox Valley Conference football game.

But in his first two carries against South, Beaudette went nowhere. Stuffed at the line of scrimmage for zero yards.

On his next attempt, he gained one yard, but fumbled it over to the Gators. Beaudette moved past his mistake and pushed forward on the next series, powering ahead for five yards on his fourth attempt.

On his next three touches, Beaudette showed why Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak entrusted the 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior powerback in the first place – as he scored from 6, 58 and 14 yards out in the first quarter and the Red Raiders jumped on South and rolled to a 42-23 FVC victory.

The win makes Huntley (5-3 overall, 5-2 FVC) playoff eligible after entering the week with 37 playoff points. Huntley ends its regular season at home against McHenry on senior night.

"We've been working some other running backs, and he really stepped up this week in practice," Zimolzak said. "We fixed some things that we needed to. ... He needed to get a better handle of our plays, and he dedicated himself to that and he had a great game."

Beaudette didn't have a single rush in Huntley's win over Crystal Lake Central the week before, but he busted out for 174 yards on 22 carries against the Gators. He added his fourth score in the fourth quarter, a 17-yard run, and finished with an 7.9 average despite a discouraging start.

"You've just got to put everything bad in the past," Beaudette said of his first-quarter fumble. "If it affects you in the game ... nobody wants that. My coach always motivates me and says forget the past and keep on going and keep working hard.

"The O-line was phenomenal, and I think they're the real MVP of this game. I dedicate everything to them for making the big holes for me."

Huntley junior Eric Mooney, who underwent treatment on a sore throwing shoulder this week, started every series for Huntley Friday until the last one with the game in hand.

The dynamic quarterback rushed 14 times for 113 yards and a score, and also went 10 of 17 through the air with 130 yards and a 29-yard strike to Matthew Gelander right before halftime, extending the Raiders' lead to 28-7.

Gelander and Ryan Antonsen each hauled in three catches for 42 yards.

South was led on the ground by Kyle Leva, who had 111 yards on five carries, including a 39-yard score in the third that cut Huntley's lead to 28-16. Luke Nolan went 17 of 22 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns to Matt Meyers and Noah Tyrrell.

"I thought we really battled in the second half and stayed in the game," Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. "There's been games where teams are able to just put it on us, so I was proud of us for staying with it."

So, with a breakout performance, will Beaudette get the lion's share of carries in Huntley's finale? Not so fast.

"It's always week by week," Zimolzak said. "Our guys have to earn it every week, and he definitely earned it this week. He was the better guy for us."

UNSUNG HERO

Matthew Gelander, Huntley, jr., WR

Gelander led the Red Raiders’ receivers with three grabs and 42 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass from Eric Mooney with less than two minutes left in the first half, extending Huntley’s lead to 28-7 at the break.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake South 7-0-8-8-23

Huntley 21-7-7-7-42

First

H–Beaudette 6 run (Zion kick), 7:05

CLS–Meyers 4 pass from Nolan (kick good), 2:57

H–Beaudette 58 run (Zion kick), 2:43

H–Beaudette 14 run (Zion kick), 1:40

Second

H–Gelander 29 pass from Mooney (Zion kick), 1:23

Third

CLS–Leva 39 run (Marchewka pass from Nolan), 5:21

H–Mooney 3 run (Zion kick), 1:28

Fourth

H–Beaudette 17 run (Zion kick), 5:55

CLS–Tyrrell 2 pass from Nolan (Marchewka pass from Nolan), 2:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–CL South: Swiatly 6-17, Ryan 3-3, Leva 15-111, Nolan 1-minus 7, Marchewka 2-4. Totals: 28-128. Huntley: Beaudette 22-174, Mooney 14-113, Ahmer 2-9, Knipp 1-2. Totals: 39-298

PASSING–CL South: Nolan 17-22-0-131, Swiatly 0-0-0-0. Huntley: Mooney 10-17-0-130.

RECEIVING–Meyers 8-82, Leva 3-15, Swiatly 1-9, Ryan 2-13, Marchewka 2-10, Tyrrell 1-2. Huntley: Antonsen 3-42, Gelander 3-42, Coss 2-19, Pitrone 2-27.

TOTAL YARDS: CL South 259, Huntley 428.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Olalere Oladipo had the only sack in the game for Huntley, but the Red Raiders’ defense held Crystal Lake South running backs to four yards or fewer on 19 of 28 rushing attempts.