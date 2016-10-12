Bolingbrook murder suspect returned to jail

JOLIET – One of the few suspects in Will County who was out on bond while facing murder charges headed back to jail Wednesday.

Michele A. Evans, 52, took a drug test before appearing in court and had cocaine in her system, according to Judge Dave Carlson. Submitting to drug screenings was one of the conditions of Evans’ bond while facing murder charges in the slaying of her husband, David Evans. She also had to post $100,000 in cash and credit card charges.

Defense attorney Joel Brodsky said his client takes several antidepressants and the test could show a "false positive." Carlson said Evans would be tested again Thursday morning and released from jail if the second test was negative.

On April 16, 2015, Michele Evans allegedly stabbed David Evans with a kitchen knife during an argument in their Bolingbrook home. Brodsky said earlier this year a psychologist has determined Michele Evans was suffering from “battered-woman syndrome” at the time and acted in self-defense.