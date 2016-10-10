High school football: Batavia opens bag of tricks in win against South Elgin

STREAMWOOD – In its game against South Elgin, Batavia’s football team took care of its top priority coming into the season.

The Bulldogs knew what a win meant Oct. 8. They could punch their ticket to the postseason and work on perfecting whatever else is needed before the elimination games.

After falling behind late in the first quarter, Batavia’s offense took off and scored on six consecutive drives to take care of the Storm 49-21 in the Upstate Eight Conference crossover.

The Bulldogs (6-1) had three different players throw a touchdown pass, including wide receiver Jared Martin. With the game tied at 14 midway through the second quarter, Martin took a reverse handoff and threw the ball down the right sideline to Colin Cheaney. The 6-foot-4 senior made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 20-yard score.

The Storm never recovered.

“We talked about it this week and [the coaches] said we were going to try something new,” said Martin, who was playing in his second game of the season after suffering a fractured left fibula before the season. “I was excited to be a part of it. I really have been dying to get back on the field with these guys. Watching them out there every day, I missed being out there with my brothers.”

Batavia coach Dennis Piron joked that he’s seen teams such as St. Charles East pull trick plays against his team, so why not put one in the playback himself.

This trick play not only gave the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead, but ignited scores by Dana Anderson, Glenn Albanese (his first receiving touchdown of the season) and running back Reggie Phillips (his second score of the game).

Phillips finished with 108 yards on 11 carries, while Cheaney had all 83 of his receiving yards in the first half. Batavia finished with 471 yards of offense, 310 of which came on the ground.

“Our line gave us tremendous time to make plays all game,” Cheaney said. “It’s big to know we are in the playoffs, but we still know we need to come out, practice hard and keep going. We’re not satisfied.”

Another thing Piron was happy to do after building a lead was getting playing time for a number of players who don’t usually see time. The Bulldogs had nine different players carry the ball and six different receivers catch a pass.

South Elgin’s Dasmond Lockett was a bright spot for the Storm (3-4). He had two receiving touchdowns, one of which came on a trick play – a double reverse pass from quarterback Nate Gomez.

Storm coach Patrik Pistorio knew that if his team gave Batavia short fields to work with, it would be a difficult matchup because of the Bulldogs’ weapons. That premonition turned out to be true.

“You see with these championship-level teams, like Batavia, being a conference contender every season, they are a very opportunistic [team],” Pistorio said. “If you make any kind of mistake, they pounce on you. Unfortunately we had some holding calls that put us in a bind, and you can’t do that against a team like this.”

Batavia may have lost its hopes at a sixth consecutive Upstate Eight River title, needing East to lose at least one game against either Elgin or Streamwood, but victories in their final two games against Larkin and St. Charles North would give the Bulldogs all the momentum they need heading into the postseason.

“We have a nice playoff run going here where we have gotten into the playoffs,” Piron said. “It’s special to continue to get back in there. Now that we are in this year, we can start to focus on ourselves and what might happen. We believe we’re ascending right now and are going to be a tough team to beat come postseason time.”

--

Week 8 matchup

Larkin at Batavia

What: Upstate Eight River football

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: 1201 Main St., Batavia

Records: BHS 6-1 (3-1 UER); 4-3 Larkin (2-2)

Outlook: The Royals have a solid team with several playmakers, so the Bulldogs can’t afford to look ahead to a Week 9 game against St. Charles North. Larkin has a winning record, but all those wins have come against teams that are currently under. 500.