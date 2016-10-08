Joliet Central football can’t contain Oswego offense

OSWEGO - Joliet Central cracked the scoreboard for the first time in three weeks, but its two touchdowns were not enough to take down Southwest Prairie Conference-leading Oswego, which recorded the 63-14 victory on Friday night.

After shutout losses in consecutive weeks to Plainfield South and Plainfield North, Joliet Central needed an answer for its offensive woes.

Within the first 17 seconds, senior Jomarre McNair ran the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown – the team’s first since its historic 57-game, skid-breaking 38-35 win over Plainfield Central on Sept. 17.

“The score is what it is, and it was lopsided,” Steelmen coach Brett Boyter said. “We have to do a better job stopping the run, and offensively, a better job of sustaining drives. You are what you are, and you are what your record is. We just have to get back to work, and I think we’ll be okay.”

Joliet Central (1-6, 1-6) wouldn’t find the end zone again until senior Allen Smith’s 38-yard dash with 4:08 remaining in the game. Instead, it was Oswego (7-0, 7-0) that scored early and often, notching seven scores in the first half, including six on the ground.

Leading the rushing attack was running back Drew White, who racked up 150 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns in the first half alone. White, Nick Marra (nine carries, 62 yards, touchdown) and seven others totaled 329 rushing yards on the night.

Oswego, which has boasted an impressive defense this season, kept Joliet Central off balance in the air and on the ground. Quarterbacks Zachary Wisneski (first half) and Zach Schraer (second) combined for just 11 completions in 24 attempts and 72 yards, while the run game totaled 11 carries for 43 yards.

Looking to put this game behind, Joliet Central now looks ahead to next week’s matinee against city rival Joliet West. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at home on Oct. 15.

“These are the weeks when you play your rival, and you spend a little more time on film study,” Boyter said. “There’s a little bit more intensity in our focus during practice, and I expect next Saturday to be a really good game between two well-prepared teams that goes down to the wire like it normally does. We’re going to put (Friday night’s) game behind us after film tomorrow and focus on playing Joliet West.”