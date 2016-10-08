Football: Oswego East fires on all cylinders to knock off Plainfield Central

OSWEGO - Oswego East’s offense can light up the scoreboard, but when the Wolves’ defense and special teams provide additional scoring opportunities, the opposing team is in trouble.

Visiting Plainfield Central (0-7) learned that lesson the hard way in Friday’s 42-0 shutout loss. Oswego East (6-1) scored on the opening drive of the game, led 20-0 on a punt returned to the end zone and took a fumble recovery across the goal line for a 28-point lead at halftime.

With the win, Oswego East secures a bid to the postseason for the second straight year and moves the Wolves back into the win column after a loss to Oswego on Sept. 30.

"We needed this one," Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks said. "This is a good win to clinch a playoff berth for the third time in school history, but we're not satisfied. We did our job this night to win our Homecoming game, but we need to stay focused and keep going."

Kelly-Martin took in the first Oswego East touchdown from the 7-yard line with 9:17 on the clock, and the Wolves' offense didn't have long to regroup on the sidelines before Tyran Bailey intercepted Plainfield Central quarterback Marcus Hayes on the Wildcats' third play from scrimmage.

Oswego East could not convert the turnover as the drive stalled on the 16-yard line and a 34-yard field goal attempt was short. The Wolves defense continued to contain Plainfield Central thanks to a tackle by Noah Jackson for a 3-yard loss on third-and-12. Oswego East was back in the end zone two minutes later with an 8-yard pass from Banks to Devin Riley.

Banks finished 12 of 15 passing for 138 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

"We really simplified things throughout the course of the week and our execution was there," Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "I thought Jaylon played an outstanding game. We really challenged him to step up and perform better and I think he did that tonight. I'm very pleased with what he did."

Oswego East's Kijana Caldwell returned a Plainfield Central punt 47 yards into the end zone for a 20-0 Oswego East lead at the end of the opening quarter. Oswego East's Garrett Fiduccia added in a fumble recovery for a touchdown with 6:49 to play in the second quarter, and Banks was good for one more touchdown pass before halftime – this time to Stephon Harris – for a 35-0 lead at intermission.

Oswego East's final score came with 2:45 to play in the third when Kelly-Martin drew the snap and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Harris for a 41-0 lead and a running clock.

"Al the credit to Oswego East; they have a great coaching staff and a great group of kids and they have a lot of talent," Plainfield Central coach Jon Pereiro said. "Ivory Kelly-Martin is an unbelievable football player. Our defense was able to step up and do our best to contain him, but it's hard to that. Plus, it's not just him. They have other weapons. Offensively, we have to get better, but I'm very proud of our defense."

Oswego East will travel to Minooka (3-4), which is now on a two-game skid after falling 42-30 to Joliet West on Friday. The Wolves end the regular season hosting Plainfield East (2-5), which is on a five-game skid after a 31-15 loss to Romeoville. Taking an 8-1 record into the postseason is imperative for Oswego East as the Wolves are currently projected to be a Class 8A playoff team.

“It’s extremely important,” LeBlanc said. “We’re pretty sure we’re going to be 8A with the way things are looking, and as an 8-1 team in 8A, we may be a 15 or 16 seed team. In years past, if you’re 8-1, you’re a top 10 team. It’s important for us to get those two wins because otherwise we’re facing a tough time; 8A is a gauntlet. It’s important for us to be playing our best football.”