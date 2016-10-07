Styf: McHenry County high school football playoff outlook after Week 7 games

Clinched

Prairie Ridge (7-0, 6-0), Class 6A - The Wolves remain the favorite to be the top seed in the top half of 6A after rolling to another win over Hampshire. That will mean a first-round home game against a four-loss team like Wauconda. Even at four losses, which is likely if the Broncos fall to Mount Carmel, Montini (which beat the Wolves in last year’s semifinals) would likely have too many playoff points to be a first-round opponent.

Games remaining: At Jacobs, at Dundee-Crown

Johnsburg (7-0, 5-0), Class 4A - The Skyhawks have the inside track to be the top seed in the top half of 4A but the way the full bracket falls definitely depends on the outcome of Tuesday’s scheduled Chicago Public Schools teacher strike. Chicago Phillips looms as the top potential opponent in that bracket. Undefeated Genoa-Kingston has an interesting matchup with Richmond-Burton in Week 8. That one will have plenty of impact on seeding as well.

Games remaining: At Harvard, Marengo

Cary-Grove (6-1, 5-1), Class 6A - With Rolling Meadows remaining undefeated and likely also in 6A, the best the Trojans can be is the third seed in the top half of 6A at this point. Boylan losing in a stunner to Rockford East bumped that up one spot. If that seeding holds, it would mean there would be a chance for a semifinal rematch between the Trojans and Prairie Ridge.

Games remaining: South Elgin, Crystal Lake Central

Eligible

Woodstock North (5-2, 3-2 KRC), Class 5A - The Thunder escaped on Friday against Burlington Central but still have the potential to be a seven-win team in the regular season, which will likely mean a home game in a relatively weak Class 5A bracket. Sterling is certainly the front-runner if it stays in the North bracket while Lemont is uncertain if it will end up in 5A or 6A. Beyond that, the class is wide open with some talented players like Solorio junior QB Quincy Patterson (6 D-I offers) but the lack of a lot of imposing teams.

Games remaining: Woodstock, Rock Falls

Richmond-Burton (5-2, 4-1 KRC), Class 4A - The Rockets have emerged from a disappointing 1-2 start to become the team we thought they had the potential to be. Don’t forget, those first two losses came against Johnsburg and a likely 6A playoff team in Wauconda. Now, the Rockets have a shot at spoiling the undefeated start of former conference opponent Genoa-Kingston while clinching a playoff berth. If R-B wins its final two games, it will likely host a first-round playoff game.

Games remaining: At Genoa-Kingston, at Woodstock

Marengo (5-2, 3-2 KRC), Class 4A - The Indians have now lost two out of three against fellow playoff-eligible teams. Marengo will likely finish the regular season with six wins, meaning a first-round road game. The past two weeks, Kankakee Daily Journal sports reporter Steve Soucie has projected a first-round game at Phillips, the team that knocked the Indians out of the playoffs in a state semifinal at Gately Stadium last season. That’s not a scenario Marengo would like to see play out.

Games remaining: Burlington Central, at Johnsburg

Probable

McHenry (4-2, 3-2 FVC), Class 7A - The Warriors have a chance during Saturday’s homecoming to become eligible for the playoffs with their fifth win. The final two games are tough ones against FVC teams also fighting for playoff spots, so a win on Saturday seems crucial for McHenry.

Games remaining: Dundee-Crown (Saturday, 1 p.m.), at Hampshire, at Huntley

Huntley (4-3, 3-3 FVC), Class 8A - The Red Raiders got back to their winning ways after losing consecutive games for the first time since 2013. The last two games are winnable but neither is a certainty. With five or six wins, Huntley would likely be a first-round road team in the 8A playoffs. Soucie had them projected as a 21 seed last week, headed to Barrington in the first round.

Games remaining: Crystal Lake South, McHenry

Jacobs (4-3, 3-3 FVC), Class 7A - The Golden Eagles remain in position to take the final playoff spot amongst FVC teams, but Hampshire can still spoil that hope in Week 9. Beating undefeated Prairie Ridge seems unlikely while the Week 9 game seems like it will be a close one with Jacobs prevailing, based on comparative results. With five wins, Jacobs will be a 7A road team, opening up against a one-loss team in the first round. Batavia, Fenwick and Bradley-Bourbonnais are some potential first round opponents.

Games remaining: Prairie Ridge, at Hampshire

Have a chance

Hampshire (3-4, 2-4 FVC), Class 6A - It seems unlikely but certainly isn’t impossible for the Whip-Purs to make the playoffs from here. Jacobs has played strong of late while McHenry has been impressive when it isn’t playing Cary-Grove or Prairie Ridge. The Whip-Purs know what they have to do, win two and sneak in. The reward for that? A first-round road game against one of the likely 6A top half undefeateds (Prairie Ridge, Boylan, Rolling Meadows) or a top one-loss team like Cary-Grove.

Games remaining: McHenry, Jacobs

Marian Central (3-4, 1-4 ESCC), Class 5A - The Hurricanes are a good team that have to face good teams every week during the conference season. They lost a heartbreaker to Carmel on Friday in two overtimes. As I’ve mentioned many times before, if they happen to sneak into the 5A playoffs, they have as good of a chance as anyone outside of Sterling to make a run at it. The problem is getting there with St. Patrick and Niles Notre Dame left on the schedule.

Games remaining: At Niles Notre Dame, at St. Patrick

Woodstock (3-4, 1-3 KRC), Class 5A - The loss at Burlington Central still stings as the Blue Streaks will be underdogs in their final two. A rivalry game win next week could change the outlook here, but it doesn’t look promising for Woodstock to be a playoff team.

Games remaining: At Woodstock North, Richmond-Burton

Likely eliminated

While five wins has always previously been the lowest standard for being a playoff team, there is a chance that, with a CPS strike eliminating double digit playoff teams, some four-win teams could make this season's playoffs.

Crystal Lake South (2-5, 2-5 FVC), Class 6A; Crystal Lake Central (2-5, 1-5 FVC), Class 6A; Alden-Hebron (2-5, 2-5), Class 1A; Harvard (1-6, 0-5), Class 4A; Dundee-Crown (1-5, 0-5 FVC), Class 7A