Plainfield North football enjoys historic homecoming game with win over Plainfield South

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North accomplished a pair of historical milestones in a 35-0 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield South during North’s homecoming Friday.

For the first time in program history, the Tigers posted back-to-back shutouts and clinched a playoff berth for a third straight season. North improved to 5-2 overall and 5-2 in the SPC, while Plainfield South fell to 4-3, 4-3.

The Tigers' Brady Miller completed 22 of 33 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Hoosman rushed for 150 yards and a pair of scores for North, which totaled 468 yards of offense. North's defense allowed just 31 yards of offense.

North scored on its first two drives to establish command. T.J. Kane caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and Hoosman punched it in from 2 yards out to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead after a quarter.

Hoosman ran 2 yards for a touchdown in the third. Connor Peplow caught a 14-yard touchdown and Kane hauled in his second touchdown of the game, from 3 yards out, in the fourth.