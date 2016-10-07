Plainfield Central football fails to disarm Oswego East

OSWEGO – Oswego East’s offense can light up the scoreboard, but when the Wolves’ defense and special teams provide additional scoring opportunities, the opposing team is in trouble.

Plainfield Central (0-7) learned that lesson the hard way in Friday's 42-0 shutout loss.

Host Oswego East (6-1) scored on the opening drive of the game; the Wolves led 20-0 after they scored on a punt return and took a fumble recovery across the goal line for a 28-point lead at halftime.

Plainfield Central’s Lovell Houston Jr. was the lone bright spot in the Wildcats’ offense, gaining momentum late in the first half after starting with 5 carries for -15 yards.

The Wildcats put together their best drive of the game late in the third quarter behind an 11-yard run by Houston Jr. and help in the backfield by Douglas Cleaves. Houston Jr.'s run on fourth-and-12 from the Wolves 25-yard line fell short of the first down, however, and turned over the ball with 5:32 to play in regulation.

"Lovell always plays with a lot of heart and you can see him scrapping out there for every yard he gets," Central coach Jon Pereiro said. "We need to continue to work to back him up with our offensive line play. Lovell always gives us everything he's got out there. We're going to look to reform around him and let him utilize his leadership skills to where we need to be next week."

Plainfield Central returns home to face Romeoville (2-5), a team now on a two-game win streak after a 31-15 win over Plainfield East on Friday night.

“We’re going to continue to focus on what we’re doing,” Pereiro said. “We like the fact that we’re going to be playing our Senior Night at home against Romeoville. They have a great group over there and we just have to keep working.”