High school football: Richmond-Burton tops Marengo to become playoff-eligible

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton made sure its final regular-season home game of the year was one to remember.

The Rockets got off to a quick start, and never trailed during a 39-28 Kishwaukee Valley Conference victory over Marengo Friday night.

Junior Shane Byrne rushed for four touchdowns — and intercepted a pass too — in what he described as the best varsity game of his career. More important was the fact the Rockets (5-2, 4-1 KRC) became playoff eligible.

A win in any of their two final games would guarantee R-B a playoff berth outright, rather than having to rely on playoff points, which is determined by opponents' combined wins. It was also their fourth straight victory after a 1-2 start.

"Coach (Pat) Elder pulled us aside during the week and talked about how important it was to win this game," said Byrne, who had 16 carries for 127 yards. "Not only to make us playoff eligible, but because it was also senior night.

"It meant a lot to all of us to be able to get a victory in our final regular season home game in front of our fans, family and friends. Our seniors will always have this memory to take with them for the rest of their lives, and that's a wonderful feeling."

R-B senior Dalton Wagner was especially grateful.

"I can't thank my teammates enough for making this evening something special," Wagner said. "Our running backs did a tremendous job of hitting the holes me and the rest of the guys were creating. But we can't be complacent. We've gotta make sure we get that sixth win and wrap things up."

Marengo (5-2, 3-2) was playing catch-up the entire night. The Rockets scored on Byrne's 60-yard run less than a minute into the game, then struck again eight minutes later on a 19-yard touchdown run by Blaine Bayer.

The Indians cut the Rockets' lead to single digits late in the first quarter, then again early in the third. But both times, the Rockets responded with touchdowns on their ensuing drives.

Marengo senior running back Jarren Jackson, who was second in McHenry County in total rushing yards (872) prior to Friday, was limited to seven carries for 15 yards in the first half. However, he picked up 100 yards on his next seven carries, to finish with 115, leaving him just 13 shy of the 1,000-yard mark this season.

The Indians, who are also playoff eligible, need a win next week at home against Burlington Central to clinch a playoff spot. Otherwise, they'll face the daunting task of winning on the road against Johnsburg in Week 9.

"Richmond played a sound football game, and we didn't," said Marengo coach Matt Lynch. "We turned the ball over (twice), they didn't. They didn't make mental mistakes, we did. That's what it comes down to. We've just got to make sure we rebound and learn from this and are ready to go next week."

UNSUNG HERO

Dalton Wagner

Richmond-Burton, sr., RT/DT

Wagner, an Arkansas commit, helped control the offensive line of scrimmage, and was especially dominant in the first half when the Rockets tallied 245 rushing yards during the game's first 24 minutes. The rest of his linemates could've easily been nominated for this award as well.

QUICK STATS

Marengo 7 7 7 7 — 28

Richmond-Burton 13 13 13 0 — 39

SCORING

First Quarter

R — Byrne 60 run, 11:05 (Kick failed)

R — Bayer 19 run, 3:08

M — Vallee 32 pass from Mackey, 1:41

Second Quarter

R — Byrne 1 run, 8:51

R — Byrne 14 run, 0:47 (Kick failed)

M — Anderson 13 pass from Mackey, 0:20

Third Quarter

M — LaSota 4 pass from Mackey, 10:47

R — Gibson 1 run, 7:52

R — Byrne 8 run, 0:13 (Pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

M — Jackson 48 run, 11:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Richmond-Burton: Byrne 16-127, Marzahl 20-107, Bayer 17-80, Gibson 10-65. Totals: 63-379. Marengo: Jackson 14-115, Mackey 4-16, Paar 5-5. Totals: 23-136.

PASSING–Richmond-Burton: Gibson 2-8-0-70. Marengo: Mackey 17-28-1-169.

RECEIVING–Richmond-Burton: Bayer 1-47, Rupnik 1-23. Marengo: Anderson 5-50, LaSota 5-49, Vallee 2-38, Mier 3-30, Botzoc 1-7, Jackson 1- -minus 5.

TOTAL YARDS: Richmond-Burton 449, Marengo 305

Sophomore Score: Richmond-Burton 32, Marengo 14

AND ANOTHER THING...

Richmond-Burton converted four of its 15 third-down opportunities, while Marengo converted just one of its nine third-down chances. The Rockets also started in Marengo territory five different times, while Marengo’s best starting field position all night was its own 35.