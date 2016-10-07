High school football: Prairie Ridge dominates Hampshire

CRYSTAL LAKE - A week before the season, Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans was running and felt a pop in his quad. He couldn’t walk, let alone finish practice.

But despite it being strained and the injury lingering throughout the season, Evans hasn’t missed time.

“I wasn’t going to let my brothers down, so I just kept playing through it,” Evans said, who declined to reveal which leg was injured.

If the quad injury is bothering Evans, it was hardly noticeable as Prairie Ridge (7-0, 6-0 FVC) dominated Hampshire with a 61-6 victory Friday on senior night. Evans, a junior, rushed for 165 yards on just six carries for three touchdowns. He also had 74 yards passing and a touchdown on a 41-yard pass.

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said Evans’ injury has been healing and that he really noticed it become better during his team’s week of practice. Evans currently has three Division-1 offers with Army, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois all making offers.

“He’s starting to feel better now, and I think we saw it tonight,” Schremp said. “He had that second gear that he hasn’t had in a while. He really looked fast tonight. I thought he had some tremendous runs out there.”

Evans set the tone early. Hampshire (3-4, 2-4) opened the game with a failed onside kick attempt. On just the second play of the game, Evans scored from 54 yards. He then scored again on an 18-yard end to the touchdown.

Evans wasn’t even asked to pass until 10 minutes left in the second quarter, which resulted in an incomplete shot down the field. He had just five attempts total, going 2 of 5 for 74 yards and a touchdown.

And with the assumption that the Wolves will run on most plays, Evans was able to connect with tight end Austin Ferbet for a wide-open 41-yard touchdown to extend lead to 34-6 in the second quarter.

But Evans' threat came in his speed. His 54-yard touchdown wasn’t even the longest of the night, breaking off an 80-yard touchdown to go up 41-6 with two minutes left in the half.

“They did what we thought they were going to,” Evans said. “They ran the same defense we were practicing against all week. We just went out and executed. The linemen were doing out their assignments, backs carrying out fakes and making a lot of holes.

“It was just me making plays after that.”

As has been the case for the Wolves this season, the game followed a familiar pattern. Prairie Ridge was able to rush for 275 yards in just the first half behind the triple option, which has led Prairie Ridge to be ranked No. 2 in the Class 6A Associated Press state poll.

The Wolves defense was dominant yet again. They have now gone three weeks straight with allowing the opposing team to score only a touchdown. The most an opponent has scored on the Wolves was 20 points, but that was just in the second game of the season against Huntley.

Hampshire coach Michael Brasile said it was Prairie Ridge’s athleticism and discipline that has separated the Wolves from the rest of the Fox Valley Conference.

“They had a great team last year and they’ve gotten better because all those kids are a year older,” Brasile said. “They’re really a first class program and that’s something we’re continuing to try to be. We’ve got some work to do.”

Against Hampshire, Schremp said it was the pass defense that he was particularly proud of.

Hampshire threw for 260 yards total, but the Wolves made plays when it counted. They picked off quarterback Jake Vincent in the end zone in the second quarter.

Prairie Ridge also forced four three-and-outs.

“Week-to-week, there’s no weak spot on this defense,” middle linebacker Jacob Ommen said. “The d-line does a good job. The linebackers all flow really well. The defensive backs get interceptions and shut down the pass.”

Before the game, Prairie Ridge honored its seniors. But while Schremp told his players to enjoy the game with their parents, he also made sure to tell them that they’d have home playoff games.

“Our kids have handled everything well this year,” Schremp said. “They’re a great group of guys and they seem to handle everything in stride.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Samson Evans, junior quarterback

Evans had 165 yards rushing on just six carries for three touchdowns, including runs of 54 and 80 yards. Evans also went 2-for-5 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown.

SCORING Summary

Hampshire 0 6 0 0 - 6

Prairie Ridge 20 28 6 7 - 61

First quarter

PR: Evans 54 run (Greiner missed), 11: 16

PR: Evans 18 run (Greiner kick), 5:09

PR: Brown 3 run (Greiner kick), 1:53

Second quarter

H: Hornbeck 12 pass from Vincent (Greiner kick),,11:01

PR: Ommen 49 kick return (Greiner kick),, 10:55

PR: Ferbet 41 pass from Evans (Greiner kick),, 6:55

PR: Evans 80 rush (Greiner kick), 4:49

PR: Ebirim 3 rush(Greiner kick), 2:01

Third quarter

PR: Gulbransen 3 rush (Greiner missed), :32

Fourth quarter

PR: Potter 40 rush (Greiner kick), 1:26

PASSING - PR: Samson Evans 2-5 74 yards, 1 TD, H: Jake Vincent 13-25 219, 1 TD 1 INT; Benjamin Corcelles 5-6 8, 1 INT (33 yard return)

RUSHING - Hampshire - Danny Tuzak 17-43, Jake Vincent 2- (-5), Jake See 2-2, Trevone Woods 1-(-1). Prairie Ridge - Samson Evans 5-165, 3 TDs; Cole Brown 6-51, 1 TD; Trevor Potter 2-51, 1 TD; Emannuel Ebirim 7-27, 1 TD; Zach Gulbransen 5-43, 1 TD; Matthew Grant 2-23

RECEIVING - Prairie Ridge: Austin Ferbet 1-41, Cole Brown 1-33. Hampshire: Danny Tuzak 1-7, Jared Hornbeck 6-126, 1 TD, Connor Burke 2-17, Ben Curran 3-35, Erik Starrenburg 2-13, Cameron Fleury 4-64

ANOTHER THING...

Evans said that middle linebacker Jacob Ommen always wants the ball in practice, begging to be put in at running back or other scenarios. Ommen finally got his chance to have the ball and ran with it on a 49-yard kick return for a touchdown on a failed onside kick attempt. But when it came time to celebrate in the end zone, Ommen didn’t have a dance prepared. “I’ve got to think of something next time,” Ommen said.