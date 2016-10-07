High school football: Johnsburg dominates Woodstock

WOODSTOCK - The 2016 version of the Johnsburg football team is simply bigger, faster and stronger than the opponents that they have faced this year.

It was evident again on Friday night at Larry Dale Field as the Skyhawks (7-0, 4-0) defeated Woodstock (3-4, 1-3) by the score of 46-7. The Skyhawks built a 39-0 halftime lead and outgained the Blue Streaks 282 total yards to 56 in the first stanza.

The Skyhawks had a balanced offensive attack, led by running back Alex Peete, in the first half while Jack Kegel enjoyed a productive second half. Peete, for the night, had three touchdown runs, including a 50-yard scamper on the third play from scrimmage, to get the Skyhawks out to a quick start.

Kegel carried the ball five times for 83 rushing yards on the night.

According to Johnsburg quarterback Riley Buchanan, the game plan was to get on the board quickly. "We tried some different things, some early check down stuff to get the offense rolling. We started off fast and I'm proud of our guys".

Buchanan connected on a 9-yard pass to Nico LoDolce for the Skyhawks' second score and two minutes later scampered 63 yards to complete the first quarter scoring and a 19-0 lead. For the game Buchanan ran five time for 83 yards and completed five passes for another 82.

The offensive line continues to dominate in the trenches as the Skyhawks rushed for 288 yards on 26 carries.

According to senior lineman Joe Moore, the line knows each other well.

"The line works really well together, we have played with each other since we were 6 or 7 years old," Moore said. "We know each other really well, each others' strengths and weaknesses and we play to our strengths. We did not play our best game tonight but we got the job done. We will go back to work on Monday and keep this train rolling."

Moore is accompanied on the starting offensive line by Mason Berger, Jarrid Wagner, Brandon Ackman and Dylan Hess.

Woodstock, for its part, did not give up. The Blue Streaks drove 55 yards in the fourth quarter for their score. The final dive coming from 5 yards out by Sean Doyle.

Senior running back Amari Wade led the Blue Streaks in rushing with 44 yards on 11 carries while Junior quarterback Tanner Heidtke completed 9 of 19 passes for 35 yards.

The Skyhawks have outscored their opponents 255 to 7 in their last five games. However as they came off the field that 7 points did not go unnoticed as several players were visibly dejected about losing their four game shutout streak.

"We are definitely disappointed. It's another lesson to learn from and to help us play better next week," Moore said.

Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf kept things in perspective.

"This is just another step towards our final goal, we are going to enjoy this and then we will get back to work in the morning," DeBoeuf said. "Our kids hold themselves to an extremely high standard and you could see that with some of them being upset with that final score. We will continue to push ourselves and we look forward to getting better each day."

UNSUNG HERO

Joe Moore

Johnsburg, SR, OL/DL

Moore was a stopper in the middle of the defensive line and anchored the offensive line crew. Moore also threw a devastating block in the second quarter to spring Blake Lemcke for a 32-yard punt return setting up a field goal.

Quick Stats

Johnsburg 46 , Woodstock 7

Johnsburg 19 20 7 0 46

Woodstock. 0 0 0 7 7

First quarter

J-Peete 50 run (Pass failed) 10:46

J-LoDolce 9 pass from Buchanan (Pass failed) 7:45

J-Buchanan 63 run (Jayko kick) 5:40

Second quarter

J-Jayko 44 FG 9:49

J-Peete 27 run (Jayko kick) 9:34

J-Peete 8 run (Jayko kick) 5:47

J-Jayko 25 FG :27

Third quarter

J-Kegel 15 run (Jayko kick) 2:54

Fourth quarter

W-Doyle 5 run (Shook kick) 7:23

Individual Statistics

Rushing-Johnsburg: Peete 13-116, Buchanan 5-83, Kegel 5-83, Mercado 2-9,

Rowe 1--3 Total 13-288 Woodstock: Doyle 6-16, Wade 11-44, Sumner 7-29,

Heidtke 5-1, Gardner 2-0, Brainard 1--10 Total 32-80

Passing-Johnsburg: Buchanan 5-13-2-86, Woodstock: Heidtke 9-19-0-35

Receiving-Johnsburg: LoDolce 2-40, Frazier 1-16, Bell 1-24, Curry 1-4

Woodstock: Sumner 5-23, Wade 3-4, Doyle 1-8

Total Yards: Johnsburg 372, Woodstock 115

Sophomore Score: Woodstock 28, Johnsburg 16

And Another Thing...

Junior Adam Jayko kicked three extra points, boomed four kickoffs out of the end zone for touch backs, kicked two field goals and had an interception all in the first half for the Skyhawks.