High school football: Jacobs rolls past Glenbard East

ALGONQUIN - Jacobs went into the season ready to soar with its wide open spread offense. But as the season has progressed, looking to take advantage of their maturing and powerful offensive line, Jacobs has become a bulldozer.

The outcome: big chunks of yards and successive victories.

Friday night, the Golden Eagles ran to set up the pass. They gouged the Glenbard East Rams for 14 yards per run and 31 yards per pass completion, steamrolling the Rams 48-0 to keep their Fox Valley Conference playoff hopes alive.

Led by a big, physical offensive line of juniors Jimmy Wormsley, Dylan DeMuth and Cade Purifoye, sophomore Cade Portell and senior Kyle Vega, Jacobs has moved from a zone blocking scheme to more of a smash mouth style employing a power running game with three backs.

They call it their Robust Package. The result: 316 yards on the ground and 222 yards in the air.

"It was a great victory. We're happy to get the shutout and still be alive," stated Jacobs Coach Bill Mitz. "There was very good play by all are guys up front. We're running the ball a little bit more, we're firing off the ball, getting in peoples face and our backs are running really hard.

"And Chris (Katrenick) threw the ball extremely well tonight. We're not just one dimensional. You can't just run the ball every down if you want to be good at the end of the year. We've now got to get ready for Prairie Ridge, and that's where our focus is now."

Junior running back Loren Strickland led the Golden Eagles attack with three touchdowns on 127 yards rushing and 63 yards receiving.

"At that McHenry game at halftime, our coaches told us we need to come out and start pounding the ball, be physical and hit people," Strickland said. "They can't stop us with our line, we've got a great line pushing ahead for us.

"All we have to do is hit the holes hard. As of right now, we've been playing good for the last two weeks since the McHenry game at halftime. We feel great and it's a very good opportunity to show people what we're capable of and who we are and what Jacobs football is all about."

Those big chunks of yards included a 72-yard run by junior running back David Butros, a 40-yard run for a touchdown and a 63-yard reception for a touchdown by Strickland, a 52-yard reception by senior wide receiver Aidan Ludlum, and a 67-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Trevor Fitzsimmons.

Glenbard East was led by sophomore quarterback Bret Bushka, who threw for 144 yards and while running for 86 yards. Junior wide receiver Keonta Nixon added 77 yards receiving on three catches.

"When we've had opportunities, we haven't seized the moment," Rams Coach John Walters stated. "When other teams have had opportunities, I don't think they've failed to seize the moment. That's been the story of the season. Hats off to them, they did a great job tonight."

Jacobs is now 4-3 while Glenbard East fell to 1-6.

UNSUNG HERO

Kaiden O'Connor

Jacobs, Jr., LB

With Glenbard East on the Jacobs 1 yard line on first and goal and threatening to score, Jacobs linebacker Kaiden O'Connor out hustled and outfought the Glenbard East backfield to recover a bad snap and preserve the shutout for Jacobs.

Quick Stats

Jacobs 14 14 14 6 - 48

Glenbard East 0 0 0 0- 0

First Quarter

Jacobs- Strickland 5 run (Smith kick) 7:29

Jacobs- Loewen 8 pass from Katrenick (Smith Kick) 3:44

Second Quarter

Jacobs- Strickland 63 pass from Katrenick (Smith Kick) 3:56

Jacobs- Butros 3 run (Smith Kick) :58

Third Quarter

Jacobs - Loewen 23 pass from Katrenick (Tatgenhorst Kick) 8:41

Jacobs - Strickland 40 run (Tatgenhorst Kick) 4:36

Fourth Quarter

Jacobs - Fitzsimmons 67 run (Kick Failed) 4:59

AND ANOTHER THING ...

With just over five minutes left in the game and Jacobs looking to run out the clock, backup quarterback Trevor Fitzsimmons bootlegged to the left, cut up field at the side line and sprinted 67 yards untouched for the touchdown to close out the scoring.