High school football: Harvard falls at North Boone

POPLAR GROVE - The Harvard Hornets endured their lumps and tried to envision a brighter future throughout Friday night’s nonconference game at North Boone.

Yielding early and often to North Boone's offense, Harvard fell 40-13.

"We didn't do things well in the beginning and (North Boone) capitalized," Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. "We thought they might come out strong and they did. They hit some home runs early. Plain and simple: we've gotta get better at getting off blocks."

The Hornets (1-6, 0-5) have been succeptible to first-possession scores by the opposition throughout the season. Friday was no exception.

Less than two minutes into the game, Vikings (2-5) quarterback Britton Morris connected with Zachary Baden for a 32-yard touchdown strike. Baden's first of four point-after kicks made it 7-0. Less than two minutes later, Morris and Hayden Corson teamed up on an 84-yard TD bomb and it was quickly 14-0.

Defensive woes aside, Harvard was limited to just 24 offensive snaps in the first half, three of which resulted in negative yardage and another in an interception.

Mixing pinpoint passing and lengthy option runs, North Boone increased its lead to 34-0 by halftime.

"Once you get into a man to man situation or some variation thereof, you're prone to give up the big play," Saylor said. ""It's certainly not from lack of effort, but it's a problem we need to address."

The Hornets used four separate targets on the opening drive of the third quarter. Harvard quarterback Dylan Stephens nearly doubled his entire first-half passing yardage on a single drive.

Highlighted by a 22-yard fourth-down pass to Cipriano Flores, the 65-yard march culminated on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Stephens. His point-after kick pulled the Hornets to within 34-7 and, more importantly, helped prevent a running clock scenario.

The Vikings countered with a give-play 66-yard scoring drive on which Morris and Nathan Nelson connected on a 24-yard touchdown.

Minus the services of Liam Joyce, who was sidelined with a undisclosed injury on Harvard's opening third-quarter possession, the Hornets marched 60 yards and closed out the scoring on a fourth-down, 3-yard touchdown pass from Stephens to Brandon Most.

Unsung Hero

Carlos Castillo

Harvard, Junior, linebacker/running back

Forced into action in the wake of yet another key injury, Castillo responded nicely, tearing through the North Boone defense for 48 yards on just five carries.

North Boone 40, Harvard 13

Harvard. 0. 0. 13. 0. - 13

North Boone 21. 13. 6. 0. - 40

First Quarter:

NB - Z. Baden 38 pass from Morris (Z. Baden kick), 10:20

NB - Corson 84 pass from Morris (Z. Baden kick), 8:32

NB - Nelson 25 pass from Morris (Z. Braden kick), 3:49

Second Quater:

NB - Zwart 1 run (kick failed), 10:42

NB - Morris 2 run (Z. Baden kick), 9:03

Third Quarter:

H - D. Stephens 1 run (D. Stephens kick), 9:01

NB - Nelson 24 pass from Morris (kick failed), 6:56

H - Most 3 pass from D. Stephens (kick failed), :07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

Rushing: Harvard: Castillo 5-48; Joyce 11-31; Pena 10-27; R. Stephens 1-0; D. Stephens 7- -15, 1 TD; North Boone: Zwart 15-90, 1 TD; Morris 14-36, 1 TD; Smock 6-15

Passing: Harvard: D. Stephens 10-22, 146 yds., 1 TD, 1 int.

North Boone: Morris 14-21, 4 TDs, 1 int.

Receiving: Harvard: Joyce 5-85; R. Stephens 2-29; Flores 1-22; Amaya 1-8; Most 1-3, 1 TD;

North Boone: Z. Baden 8-151, 1 TD; Corson 3-102, 1 TD; Nelson 2-37, 2 TDs; C. Baden 1-13

And another thing...

Harvard senior Liam Joyce has withstood a multitude of hard knocks as the Hornets’ leading rusher and pass receiver this season. An undisclosed injury sidelined Joyce during Friday’s second half. “Not sure of his status,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “He’s a key two-way player and we take that stuff very cautiously.”