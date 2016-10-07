High school football: Cary-Grove rolls past Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South entered its game Friday against Cary-Grove having won two straight, but the Gators knew that to pull off the upset against the Trojans they had to hold on to the football and not give Cary-Grove extra opportunities.

Unfortunately for South, the third play of the game resulted in a fumble, which turned out to be the trend of the first quarter and the Trojans rolled to a 59-0 victory over Crystal Lake South in a Fox Valley Conference game held at Crystal Lake South.

Tyler Pennington took advantage of a short field after a South fumble and scored the first of his three first quarter rushing touchdowns. Pennington’s, like most of the starters, night was done with six minutes left in the first half and finished with 95 yards rushing.

“We came out and were able to dominate in all three facets of the game,” Pennington said. “Our defense played great all game. We are starting to peak at the right time and keep getting better each week.”

Cary-Grove (6-1, 6-1 FVC) recovered three fumbles in the first quarter and two of those were on consecutive kickoffs. The Trojans were able to put the game away early after scoring 17 points in just 2:41.

“We were able to get some good bounces and took advantage of some turnovers,” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “Our defense played great and even when the second unit came in they played just as well and were able to make plays. This was a great team win.”

Cary-Grove is known for its prolific running game and did have success running the ball finishing with 331 yards rushing. Friday, the Trojans also had some success in the passing game. Quarterback Bobby Collins connected on two touchdown passes in the second quarter.

“We take a lot of reps in the passing game in practice, but when we pass in the game we need to be successful and tonight we were,” Collins said. “When we pound the ball in the running game successfully it leads to some open opportunities in the passing game and that happened for us tonight.”

The Trojans defense shined all game. The Gators (2-5,2-5) didn’t cross midfield until there was less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Cary-Grove also held South to just 79 yards of total offense.

For Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann, the Gators made too many early mistakes against a tough opponent like Cary-Grove.

“Cary-Grove is a really good team and you can’t give them the ball three times inside the 30 yard line early,” Ahsmann said. “They capitalized and the game was over early.”

Michael Swiatly led the Gators with 50 yards rushing.

Unsung Hero

Benjamin Ferrell

Cary-Grove, junior, defensive back

Ferrell recovered a fumble on the third play of the game, which helped lead Cary-Grove to its first touchdown.

Quick Stats

Cary-Grove 59, Crystal Lake South 0

Cary-Grove 24 21 0 14- 59

Crystal Lake South 0 0 0 0 - 0

First Quarter

CG-Pennington 19 run (Walsh kick), 10:24

CG-Walsh 31 yard field goal, 3:46

CG-Pennington 16 run (Walsh kick), 2:49

CG-Pennington 2 run (Walsh kick), 1:05

Second Quarter

CG-Magel 21 pass from Collins, (Walsh kick), 11:16

CG-Rivera 41 pass from Collins (Walsh kick), 8:21

CG-Priester 15 run (Walsh kick), 0:34

Fourth Quarter

CG-Battaglia 14 run (Buss kick), 9:39

CG-Battaglia 50 run (Buss kick),5:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Cary-Grove: Pennington 11-95, Johnson 8-43, Priester 7-19, Pressley 4-30, Collins 4-63, Battaglia 4-64, Magel 2-12, O’Brien 2- -4, Rivera 1-9, DeAlba 1-0. Totals 44-331. Crystal Lake South: Swiatly 13-50, Ryan 11-18, Leva 3-4, Maule 1-1, Galloway 1 - -14 . Totals: 29-59.

PASSING-Cary-Grove: Collins 2-3-0-62, Priester 2-2-0-36, Battaglia 0-1-0-0. Crystal Lake South: Nolan 3-6-0-13, Tucker 1-1-0-7, Galloway 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING-Cary-Grove: Rivera 3-77, Magel 1-21 . Crystal Lake South: Ryan 2-10, Kuffel 1-7, Leva 1-3 .

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Cary-Grove 429, Crystal Lake South 79.

And Another Thing.

Friday’s victory was believed to be the most lopsided in the Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South rivalry. In 2007, the next largest margin came when the Trojans defeated the Gators 54-0.