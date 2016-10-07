Football: Plainfield North makes history against Plainfield South

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North football accomplished a pair of historic milestones in a 35-0 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield South during its homecoming game Friday night.

For the first time in program history, the Tigers posted back-to-back shutouts, and it clinched a playoff berth for a record third straight season. Plainfield North improved to 5-2 overall and 5-2 in the SPC. Plainfield South fell to 4-3 (4-3). The Cougars had won the last three meetings.

“It’s always good to get that fifth win,” North coach Tim Kane said. “Being 5-2 is a lot nicer than being 4-3 at this time. That’s a rival. We lost our last three games against them, and all of them were close.”

“That’s huge,” Tigers defensive back Kevin Block said of qualifying for the playoffs. “Plainfield North has never won a playoff game, and we want to change that this year.”

Meanwhile, Plainfield South, which had won two straight, now must beat SPC leader Oswego this week at home or win in Week 9 at rival Minooka in order to claim a playoff berth.

The Tigers burned the Cougars through the air in the first half and on the ground over the final two quarters.

“We threw it a lot more than we wanted to in the first half, but that opened up our running game in the second half,” Kane said.

“Our offense was clicking on all cylinders,” North quarterback Brady Miller said. “We threw a ton in the first half, and that helped our running game in the second half.”

Miller completed 22 of 33 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Hoosman rushed for 150 yards and a pair of scores for the Tigers, who totaled 468 yards of offense. The North defense allowed a mere 31 yards of offense.

“I’m so proud of our defense posting a shutout for the second week in a row,” Kane said. “We held them in check most of the night.”

“Our defense is a game-changer,” Block said. “When we get a stop on defense, our offense gets a lot of energy and usually scores.”

North scored on its first two drives to establish command. T.J. Kane caught a 25-yard touchdown pass, and Hoosman punched it in from 2 yards out to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead after a quarter.

“It was great to score on our first drive, and our defense came up with stop after stop after stop,” Miller said.

Hoosman ran 2 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Connor Peplow caught a 14-yard touchdown, and Kane hauled in his second touchdown of the game from 3 yards out in the fourth quarter.

“We definitely set the tone in the beginning of the game,” Kane said. “We definitely had a good start to the game, and our defense played pretty well overall.”

Block’s interception late in the fourth quarter sealed the shutout.

“I saw (Plainfield South quarterback Nick Deppe) look my way, knew the ball was coming and came down with it,” Block said.

Miller completed passes to five receivers. Peplow caught 10 passes for 99 yards, and Kane had 77 yards on five receptions.