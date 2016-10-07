Football: Oswego East overwhelms Plainfield Central

OSWEGO – Oswego East’s offense can light up the scoreboard, but when the Wolves’ defense and special teams provide additional scoring opportunities, the opposing team is in trouble.

Visiting Plainfield Central (0-7) learned that lesson the hard way in Friday’s 42-0 shutout loss. East (6-1) scored on the opening drive, led 20-0 on a punt return to the end zone, and took a fumble recovery across the goal line for a 28-point lead at halftime.

“Our defense did a great job, but all the credit to Oswego East; they have a great coaching staff and a great group of kids, and they have a lot of talent,” Central coach Jon Pereiro said.

“Ivory Kelly-Martin is an unbelievable football player. Our defense was able to step up and do our best to contain him, but it’s hard to that. Plus, it’s not just him. They have other weapons. Offensively, we have to get better, but I’m very proud of our defense.”

Kelly-Martin took in the first East touchdown from the 7-yard line with 9:17 on the clock, and the Wolves’ offense didn’t have long to regroup on the sidelines before Tyran Bailey intercepted Central quarterback Marcus Hayes on the Wildcats’ third play from scrimmage.

East’s Kijana Caldwell returned a Central punt 47 yards for a 20-0 East lead. East’s Garrett Fiduccia added in a fumble recovery for a touchdown with 6:49 to play in the second quarter, and Jaylon Banks hit another touchdown pass before halftime for a 35-0 lead.

East’s final score came with 2:45 to play in the third when Kelly-Martin drew the snap and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Stephon Harris for a 41-0 lead and a running clock.

Central’s Lovell Houston Jr. was a bright spot in the Wildcats’ offense. After he started with five carries for minus-15 yards, he had an 11-yard run in Central’s best drive of the game in the second half. However, his run on fourth-and-12 from the East 25 came up short of a first down.

“Lovell always plays with a lot of heart, and you can see him scrapping out there for every yard he gets,” Pereiro said. “We need to continue to work to back him up with our offensive line play. Lovell always gives us everything he’s got out there. We’re going to look to reform around him and let him utilize his leadership skills to where we need to be next week.”

Central returns home to face Romeoville (2-5), which has won two straight.

“We’re going to continue to focus on what we’re doing,” Pereiro said. “We like the fact that we’re going to be playing our senior night at home against Romeoville. They have a great group over there, and we just have to keep working.”