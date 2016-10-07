Football: McNair returns opening kickoff 99 yards in Joliet Central loss to Oswego

OSWEGO – Joliet Central cracked the scoreboard for the first time in three weeks, but its two touchdowns were not enough to take down Southwest Prairie Conference-leading Oswego, which recorded a 63-14 victory Friday night.

After shutout losses in consecutive weeks to Plainfield South and Plainfield North, Joliet Central needed an answer for its offensive shortcomings.

Within the first 17 seconds, senior Jomarre McNair returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, the Steelmen’s first score since its 38-35 win over Plainfield Central on Sept. 17 that snapped a 57-game skid.

“The score is what it is, and it was lopsided,” Steelmen coach Brett Boyter said. “We have to do a better job stopping the run and, offensively, a better job of sustaining drives. You are what you are, and you are what your record is. We just have to get back to work, and I think we’ll be OK.”

Central (1-6, 1-6) wouldn’t find the end zone again until senior Allen Smith’s 38-yard dash with 4:08 remaining. Instead, it was Oswego (7-0, 7-0) that scored early and often, notching seven scores in the first half, six on the ground.

Leading the rushing attack was running back Drew White, who racked up 150 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns in the first half alone. White, Nick Marra (nine carries, 62 yards, touchdown) and seven others totaled 329 rushing yards.

Oswego, which has boasted an impressive defense all season, kept Central off balance in the air and on the ground. Quarterbacks Zach Wisneski (first half) and Zach Schraer (second) combined for 11 completions in 24 attempts and 72 yards, while the run game totaled 11 carries for 43 yards.

Looking to put that game behind, Central looks ahead to this week’s matinee against visiting city rival Joliet West. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

“These are the weeks when you play your rival, and you spend a little more time on film study,” Boyter said. “There’s a little bit more intensity in our focus during practice, and I expect next Saturday to be a really good game between two well-prepared teams that goes down to the wire like it normally does. We’re going to put [Friday night’s] game behind us after film tomorrow and focus on playing Joliet West.”