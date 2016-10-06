High school football: Huntley motivated by consecutive losses, hoping for improvement

What could have been one of the lowest points for Huntley’s football team seemed to bring out the best in the Red Raiders.

Huntley lost, 27-21, to West Aurora last week, a setback that assured the Raiders would not host a first-round Class 8A playoff game. Yet, instead of sniping or passing blame, the Raiders used the moment for fortification.

“It was a tough game, but we found it in ourselves, a way to come together as a team and play as one,” linebacker Tony Bucaro said. “With our backs against the wall, we pushed off and kept fighting until the end of the game. That’s what’s going to help us the rest of the season, that fight we got from the West Aurora game.”

Huntley (3-3 overall, 3-2 Fox Valley Conference) travels to Crystal Lake Central (2-4, 1-4) for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff Friday at Owen Metcalf Field. The Raiders, who have lost two straight games for the first time since 2013, are ready to finish strong and get into the playoffs.

“We came together more as a team,” defensive end Caleb Jones said. “As a defense, we weren’t talking as much and we were kind of getting down on each other (in losses to Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove). This game we were more positive and keeping each other up. That’s the main thing that happened.”

Bucaro agreed.

“We were in a tough situation and the defense really came together as a whole,” he said. “If we made a bad play, we didn’t really point any fingers, we just picked them up and moved on from there.”

Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak sees that as an encouraging sign for the Raiders, who finish with Central, Crystal Lake South and McHenry.

“We saw great things at the end of the West Aurora game,” he said. “Our defense really came together. They’re finally kind of figuring out what it takes to play as a team. On offense, we’ve made some changes this week, looking at the running back position, making adjustments on the focus of our run-pass arrangement that we have. We feel like we have things in tune now.”

Heading into Week 5, Huntley was hoping to win out and grab a first-round home game. Cary-Grove handed the Raiders a 33-7 loss before the speedy Blackhawks knocked them off last week. Zimolzak said the team’s reaction to the adversity is most important.

“For every loss you have, as long as you come away learning something, you’re a better team because of it,” Zimolzak said. “It doesn’t hurt as much. The kids have learned that, and we’re looking forward to the next few opponents we have.”

Jones wants the Raiders working to get everything perfect in the last three games.

“Everybody has come back from these losses and gained something from them,” he said. “It gave us a fire to want to win more games. The feeling of a loss [stinks]. It definitely motivates you.”