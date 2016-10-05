Grundy County indictments: Oct. 5, 2016

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Oct. 5, 2016, the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty, according to a news release.

• Jefferson Davis, 56, of Minooka, was indicted for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

• Shawn Foster, 35, of Streator, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Kevin Greening, 32, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Nathan Kelly, 20, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Elijah Lugo, 24, of New Hartford, New York, was indicted for unlawful cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony.

• Thomas Marshall, 59, of Chicago, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Steven Rambaud Jr., 30, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Jesse Whiting, 24, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.