Prep football: Oswego makes bold statement at Oswego East

In 90 seconds, everything changed in the Oswego red zone.

A 37-yard run by Oswego East’s Ivory Kelly-Martin was marked down at the Oswego 1, but on the Wolves’ third try to cross the Panther goal line, Oswego defensive back Julian Bell emerged from the pile with the ball raised high.

The third Oswego East fumble of the game helped visiting Oswego make a bold statement on the way to securing a 21-3 victory in Friday's crosstown game between two previously undefeated Southwest Prairie Conference schools. Oswego (6-0) has won all 12 varsity meetings between the District 308 schools.

"They played a heckuva game," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "I felt the first half we gave it to them physically, mentally we were on point and it was a matter of time. I told the team at halftime that a lot of people in the stands may be shocked, but I'm not. I was a disappointed that it was only 7-3, and they were too. I felt that they beat that team in the first half not by four points, but by a much larger margin. The expectation in the second half was the points would reflect the physicality and the kids stepped up."

The turnover came with 1:16 to play in the third quarter with Oswego holding a 7-3 lead. Oswego East (5-1) would never get in the red zone again, only attempting a 37-yard field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter that was no good.

"Pick a play. We either got beat up front, a bad read, a not crisp route – we as coaches need to do a better job putting our kids in position ton be successful," LeBlanc said.

The Panther defense was dominant from start to finish, forcing Oswego East to fumble on its first possession. Miguel Montoya was credited with two quarterback sacks on Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks, and standout running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (22 carries, 101 yards) was contained all night with only two runs of 10 yards or more.

"I thought Ivory got in on the big run prior to that [fumble]. We would have gone up 10-7, and it changes the complexity of the game at that point," Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "We have to be able to punch it in from the 1 yard line. In that situation, you just can't give the ball up."

Oswego's first touchdown was set up by a short punt that put the Panthers at the Oswego East 17. On the second play, Oswego quarterback Levi Olson found Elliott Pipkin for the 16-yard score with 4:50 to play in the first quarter. Mitch Blocker's extra point was good for an early 7-0 lead for Oswego.

Oswego East put together a 17-play drive highlighted by a 12-yard pass play from Banks to Stephon Harris on fourth-and-7, but the drive stalled at the Oswego 15 and Chase Bruns kicked the 32-yard field goal with 10:31 remaining in the first half to create a 7-3 score.

Meanwhile, the offense added two more scores in the final seven minutes thanks to a 37-yard pass play from Olson to Pipkin, which set up Drew White's 11-yard touchdown run with 7:09 remaining. White finished with 33 carries for 91 yards. After a quick series by Oswego East, Oswego needed less than four minutes to find the end zone again – this time with a 15-yard connection from Olson to Pipkin.

"It was great. The defense played how they always play shutting them down and getting turnovers," Pipkin said. "The offense just stepped up. It just all came together for the win."

Oswego dominated the fourth quarter as the defense completed the second half shutout behind sacks from Noah Shannon and Spencer Rowe and an interception by Kyle Keeton in the closing minute of the game.

"Our defense has been outstanding," Bell said after the Oswego defense contained a team averaging 45.8 points per game to just one field goal. "We try and get our offense on the field to score, and tonight they did."

“We executed tonight,” Keeton said. “It’s definitely great coming out here with the win. We’ve had a different focus all week and it just felt different. Tonight it showed and we executed.”